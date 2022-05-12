Governor Abbott Proclaims May 8-14, 2022 Charter Schools Week In Texas

TEXAS, May 12 - May 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Proclamation

The children of the Lone Star State represent the hard work of our past and the promises of our future, and they should have access to education of the highest quality so they may fully realize their unique gifts and talents. Often, a one-size-fits-all approach does not meet the needs of every student, so we must work to realize the importance in offering an alternative. That is why we recognize charter schools as a vital part of our public school system.

Charter schools offer parents the unique opportunity to choose a learning environment that best meets their children’s specific needs. The teachers, staff, administrators, and leaders who make charter schools possible devote themselves fully to their students by thinking outside the box and discovering the most effective ways to prepare each student for success. Just as each child is unique, each charter school distinguishes itself by offering a wide variety of specialized curricula and environments tailored to the students’ specific needs, ensuring that they have access to a rigorous, well-rounded education that works best for them and their families.

Texas was an early adopter of legislation which encouraged innovative learning methods in the public school system, and our state is home to nearly 800 charter schools that serve more than 365,000 students. Since passing its initial charter school legislation in 1995, the Texas Legislature has continued its work to increase the choices available within the public school system to protect every child’s ability to pursue high-quality education. By supporting the education of our young Texans, we will ensure they are equipped to pursue their dreams and live productive, fulfilling lives.

Each year, a week in May is dedicated to raising awareness of the importance of charter schools in the lives of Texas children and families and to highlight the unique benefits these schools provide to communities throughout the Lone Star State.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to learn more about charter schools and to support the dedicated educators working to innovate and improve our public school system. Together, we can ensure the success of Texas for generations to come.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim May 8 – 14, 2022 to be Charter Schools Week in Texas and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.

In official recognition whereof, I hereby affix my signature this the 8th day of May, 2022.

GREG ABBOTT

Governor

