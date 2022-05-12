Governor Abbott Announces New Ruiz Foods Regional Headquarters In Frisco

TEXAS, May 12 - May 12, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Ruiz Food Products, Inc. ("Ruiz Foods") will establish a regional headquarters in Frisco, Texas. Founded in 1964, Ruiz Foods is America’s largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer. This centrally located regional headquarters in North Texas will bring at least 125 jobs to the area by 2026.

"Texas is the number one destination for economic opportunity in America, and I am proud to welcome Ruiz Foods to Frisco,” said Governor Abbott. "With an unrivaled business climate and skilled, diverse workforce, the Lone Star State has a competitive advantage that continues to attract top-tier companies like Ruiz Foods. Ruiz Foods' new regional headquarters will bring more jobs and brighter futures to North Texans, and together we will keep Texas the best state for business in the nation."

"As we continue to plan the next phase of our growth, we have realized the need for a centrally located regional headquarters in a larger metropolitan area," said Ruiz Foods President and CEO Dan Antonelli. "We believe selecting Frisco, Texas, will allow for greater business opportunities, more efficient access to each of our facilities, and easier recruitment of talent with important skill sets, such as consumer products, IT, and marketing experience."

"This is an exciting time for all of us at Ruiz Foods," said Ruiz Foods Chairman Kim Ruiz Beck. "We are a national business, and this decision will allow us to better serve both our customers and our manufacturing facilities. We would like to thank the Dallas Regional Chamber for their guidance and input during our initial visits to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. We are excited that our Ruiz Foods' families will be able to benefit from the many higher education offerings in Texas thanks to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism’s support for in-state tuition for our relocating team members and their families."

"Frisco is a city of great brands, and we are thrilled to welcome the new regional headquarters of Ruiz Foods to Frisco," said Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney. "Frisco is a top destination for relocating companies seeking a great business environment and exceptional lifestyle amenities for their employees."

"Welcome Ruiz Foods, and thank you for bringing 125 jobs to Hall Park in Frisco," said Frisco Economic Development Corporation President Jason Ford, CEcD. "When companies choose Frisco, they are choosing the best city in Texas for business."

