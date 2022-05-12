Sounding Board, Inc. Spotlights International Coaching Week with Virtual Event on Wednesday, May 18th
Sounding Board Co-Founder Lori Mazan headlines a webinar celebrating International Coaching Week.
Leadership coaching is one of the most effective learning solutions in the market today. It’s personal, it’s effective, and people want it,”ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sounding Board, Inc., the first Leader Development Platform designed to bridge the leadership gap, will celebrate International Coaching Week with a live event featuring Co-founder, President and Chief Coaching Officer Lori Mazan, along with Sounding Board Coaches Edwin Vega, and Solu Nwanze. The event, “Dynamic Leadership: Why Leadership Coaching is Key to Build Organizational Capability” will livestream on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12 Noon PT/3 pm ET.
“Leadership coaching is one of the most effective learning solutions in the market today. It’s personal, it’s effective, and people want it,” said Lori Mazan, who will moderate the event.
The presenters will offer insight into how leadership transformation works from a coach’s perspective, and detail why leadership coaching is such an effective development tactic for employees at any level of an organization.
Launched in 1999, International Coaching Week educates the public about the value of working with a professional coach and acknowledges the results and progress made through the coaching process.
“International Coaching Week is a weeklong global celebration of the power and impact of professional coaching,” said a spokesperson for the International Coaching Federation (ICF), the world’s largest organization leading the global advancement of the coaching profession.”
“We’ve particularly seen the impact over the past few years, as individuals and organizations sought coaching to adapt to remote work, find new career paths and avoid burnout, among other reasons. Now, as we are finding more stability in the new normal, we are in the perfect position to reimagine the future-and coaching can help us realize it.”
ICF announced that May 16-22, 2022 is International Coaching Week and this year’s theme is “Reimagining the Future.
Attendees to Sounding Board’s live virtual event will also learn ways to build and nurture dynamic leaders who can adapt, flex, and meet the increasingly complex demands in a changeable, disruptive, global marketplace — for which leadership coaching is the logical development choice.
About Sounding Board, Inc.
Sounding Board is the first leader development platform designed to bridge the leadership gap. We empower talent leaders. Aligned with behavioral science-backed leadership development, our platform delivers unparalleled flexibility and measurable impact in leadership coaching engagements. With group coaching and virtual 1:1 engagements, talent leaders can use our industry-leading leader development platform and managed network of certified coaches to reduce administrative burden while developing leaders at scale.
Sounding Board's network of world-class coaches covers more than 60 countries and 15+ languages. Using enterprise leadership coaching solutions designed to drive organizational impact, Sounding Board has helped hyper-growth organizations like Chime, Zoom, Dropbox, and enterprises like VMware, Mozilla and Bloomberg advance their leaders' performance at scale. In 2021, Co-Founders Christine Tao and Lori Mazan were named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Women North America Class of 2021. Sounding Board was named one of 2021's Most Transformational Growth Companies in Digital Learning and is a GOLD GLOBEE® WINNER for Career and Workforce Readiness Solution, a Stevie International Business Award Winner, GSV EdTech 150 winner and a Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award winner.
For more information, visit www.soundingboardinc.com.
