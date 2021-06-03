Jewelry Artisan Daria de Koning Debuts Bold Collection Inspired by the Greek Historical Balance Between Chaos and Order

Nomos' Signature Bracelet Green/Navy No. 3 is a convergence of Azurite-malachite, Lapis, Chrysoprase and 18kt yellow gold.

Nomos’ Red/Black/Green Earrings feature intensely tri-hued Sonora sunset jasper. Found in Mexico, this rare stone is a mixture of bluish green chrysocolla and orangey-red cuprite, often with boundary lines of black from either iron or the mineral tenori.