Luxury Subscription Artesian Water Purveyor Hallstein Debuts Iconic Supermodel Beverly Johnson as its Global Ambassador

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury subscription-only Hallstein Artesian Water , the highest quality drinking water in the world selects one of the most recognizable fashion and beauty influencers, Beverly Johnson , as their newest ‘Ambassador of Hydration.’ The famed lifestyle luxury entrepreneur, who has dedicated her life to forever changing the beauty ideal in the fashion world, chose Hallstein as the planet’s purest source of hydration for the skin, body and mind. The collaboration is designed to spotlight why hydration matters and showcase the importance of one’s water choice and its overall benefits of optimal hydration.“I got to know Hallstein co-founder Karlheinz Muhr through my fiancé Brian and began using the product during the Pandemic. It has truly changed my life and the way I drink water,” noted Johnson during a recent interview. “When people started seeing me again and asking what I’d been doing differently, I had to admit to them it was the quality of the water I am now drinking. In Hallstein, I have found the optimal solution to hydration, something I have been looking for all my life.”With global demand exploding for anything to assist in boosting immune systems, especially during the recent pandemic, Hallstein’s velvety taste, naturally high pH and sodium-free combination has attracted a whole new audience looking at hydration and the power of high alkaline water to help avoid inflammation and assist overall wellness.Frustration over the lack of information and dubious quality standards for water drove the Austrian-American Muhr Family, with the help of researchers and water experts, to define a list of parameters on what true drinking water quality means, yielding what is considered today’s hallmark ‘Octagon’ standard. Rather than creating another engineered product, the Muhrs took six years to find the only completely natural source, a guarded artesian well, that could fulfill the ideal parameters, thus creating the world’s only unfiltered, untreated and uncompromised water with the unique combination of naturally high pH levels and only trace amounts of sodium.“We could not have found anyone more suited to speak the truth about the purity of our water and its intrinsic health benefits than Beverly Johnson,” stated Alexander Muhr, CEO of Hallstein. “She has the same intensity for investigating and creating products that my parents did when they founded Hallstein, and she shares the commitment we have in delivering the best water in the world in the most luxurious and exclusive way.”Hallstein Water emanates from an artesian well, 700ft (214m) deep in a layer of rock beneath Dachstein mountain, in the Hallstatt-Salzkammergut region of Upper Austria. The water in the aquifer arrives after an 8 year journey beginning as raindrops in the mountains above, then filtering through layers of the highest quality limestone unique to this region, and is protected from pollution and contamination by layers of earth called a Glacial Moraine.Beverly’s ambassador program with Hallstein will feature shared content, IG Live events and most of all, a chance for people to learn more about why hydration matters! Future details will be released at @hallsteinwaterAbout Hallstein WaterHave you ever asked yourself if the water you’re drinking is high quality and actually good for you? In founding Hallstein Artesian Water, the Muhr family succeeded in creating the ‘best quality drinking water in the world’ and raised the bar for the water industry. Hallstein’s velvety taste, naturally high pH and sodium-free combination is unfiltered, untreated and uncompromised. Hallstein Water is available by subscription only, now in both 5-gallon BPA-free Tritan and 750ml 100% recycled glass bottles, delivered directly to homes, offices, hotels, or restaurants. It is the water-of-choice poured at Baccarat Hotel, NY; Steirereck, Vienna; Gabriel Kreuther, NY; Petit Ermitage, West Hollywood, CA; 67 Pall Mall, London; Wallse, NY; Steinterrasse and Senn’s Restaurant, Salzburg, Austria, VivaMayr Medical Center, Austria and other exclusive global establishments. For more information, please visit www.hallsteinwater.com About Beverly Johnson EnterprisesBeverly Johnson is the Founder, Chairwoman and CEO of BJE LLC (aka Beverly Johnson Enterprises). Her vision is to build The Beverly Johnson Luxurious Lifestyle Brand into a global brand. She is an American Supermodel, New York Times Best-Selling author, actress, and businesswoman. Beverly made history when she became the first African American woman to grace the cover of American Vogue in August 1974, forever changing the beauty ideal in the fashion world. Beverly is a thought leader for organizations focused on Beauty, Women Rights, Equality, Diversity, Inclusion, and is an AIDS Activist. She is on the Board of Directors of the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center for Abused Children and is an International spokesperson for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. An avid golfer, she lives near Palm Springs, California with her partner, W. Brian Maillian, and her two Golden Doodles. Beverly has one child, Anansa, and is a grandmother to four beautiful grandchildren. For more information visit www.beverlyjohnson.com

