NetCentrics Announces Jessica Kozlowski as Vice President of Human Resources
Heads HR, Talent Acquisition and Recruitment for “Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C.” Awarded Company
I have a keen understanding of diversity, inclusion, and belonging as well as a passion for working in multicultural and dynamic ecosystems.”HERNDON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NetCentrics, a market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise IT, and telecommunications products and services for the DoD, DHS, Federal Civilian Agencies, and Intelligence Community, today announced Jessica Kozlowski as Vice President of Human Resources. Ms. Kozlowski will be responsible for all human resources functions, talent acquisition, retention and professional development of highly desired and skilled Cleared Talent.
— Jessica Kozlowski, Vice President of Human Resources
“NetCentrics’ has an award-winning culture,” says Kenny Cushing, NetCentrics’ CEO, about the recent ‘Best Place to Work in Washington, D.C.’ award from the workplace sentiment site, Comparably.
He continues: “Yet, with the exodus of talent more broadly, in the so-called ‘Great Resignation’, the stakes are higher to attract and retain the people who will take NetCentrics to the next level. Ms. Kozlowski is uniquely suited to addressing the needs of this moment. She brings a wealth of experience managing human resources in the highly competitive government contracting space. More importantly, she understands the power of building and evangelizing a thriving company culture.”
Ms. Kozlowski will be reconfiguring and modernizing human resource processes, procedures and technology across the company, looking for ways to streamline and improve employee experience throughout their tenure with the company.
“Working in such a technology-centric industry, it is only natural to leverage technology solutions that supercharge productivity,” says Ms. Kozlowski. “Doing so creates space to focus on the right strategy and the best execution, all while protecting our number one asset: the people and culture we foster here at NetCentrics.”
She continues: “I have a keen understanding of diversity, inclusion, and belonging as well as a passion for working in multicultural and dynamic ecosystems. My experience, core values and beliefs are crucial tools to secure our nation.”
Ms. Kozlowski comes from Axle Informatics, a bioinformatics, data science, and information technology company supporting the NIH. Previously, she worked at CEXEC, an information technology and management consulting services firm supporting government contracts, and Technomics, an employee-owned consulting and cost estimation firm. Ms. Kozlowski began her career in the commercial side of cybersecurity, garnering accolades for her involvement in establishing human resource programs at two startup companies, CYREN & Datablink (recently sold to WatchGuard).
Ms. Kozlowski has a bachelor's degree in Constitutional Law & Political Philosophy (Pre-Law) with a cognate in Operatic Studies from Michigan State University, located in East Lansing, MI.
ABOUT NETCENTRICS
NetCentrics, established in 1995, continues to be the market leader in cybersecurity, enterprise information technology, and telecommunications for the federal government and private sector. Wraith™, NetCentrics’ flagship SaaS product, is a single cybersecurity solution for on-prem, off-prem, and hybrid environments.
The company hires technical experts in a variety of specialized fields; see the website for current openings and locations. NetCentrics is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, in the Dulles Technology Corridor outside Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.netcentrics.com and the hashtag #secureournation on LinkedIn.
Katie McCaskey
NetCentrics
+ +1 703-714-7345
email us here