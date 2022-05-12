Westminster Barracks / Criminal Threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1001566

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo

STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)722-4600

DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 at approximately 1:56 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Papoose Lane, Brookline, VT

VIOLATIONS: Criminal Threatening (T13 VSA 1702)

ACCUSED: Jeremy Newell Jr.

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 03/14/2022, at approximately 1:56 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a call from a concerned neighbor in the Town of Brookline. Investigation revealed that the accused, Jeremy Newell, 21, threatened the complainant/neighbor. Newell was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Family Division on 06/09/2022, at 1:00 PM to answer to the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2022 at 1:00 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Family Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

