Westminster Barracks / Criminal Threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1001566
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Eric Acevedo
STATION: Vermont State Police - Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)722-4600
DATE/TIME: 03/14/2022 at approximately 1:56 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Papoose Lane, Brookline, VT
VIOLATIONS: Criminal Threatening (T13 VSA 1702)
ACCUSED: Jeremy Newell Jr.
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 03/14/2022, at approximately 1:56 PM, the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received a call from a concerned neighbor in the Town of Brookline. Investigation revealed that the accused, Jeremy Newell, 21, threatened the complainant/neighbor. Newell was cited to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham County Family Division on 06/09/2022, at 1:00 PM to answer to the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/09/2022 at 1:00 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Family Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.