Bridges, Delta/Lamar Counties

TxDOT announced that two bridge replacement projects are slated to begin May 19 in Delta and Lamar Counties.

The contractor, Hodges and Sons Construction Company, was granted 129 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $575,000. The anticipated completion date of these projects is November 2022.

The contractor will replace the bridge on CR 3440 at Jennings Creek in Delta County, and the bridge at CR 15100 at a branch of Cuthand Creek in Lamar County. The contractor anticipates setting barricades for these projects on May 18, officials said.

Road closures will be in effect at both sites while these projects are underway. Travelers are encouraged to use alternate routes, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.