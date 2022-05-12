Capital Development Board announces over $51 million in funding to?state agencies in Northern Illinois made possible by Governor Pritzker's capital plan

ILLINOIS, May 12 - NORTHERN ILLINOIS - The Capital Development Board (CDB) today announced over $51 million in investments are moving forward to improve and renovate various state agency buildings in the State's northern regions. The funding will help address deferred maintenance projects at state agencies that have been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations.

Made possible by Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, the renovation work will create jobs and economic opportunities for residents in the surrounding communities. CDB will oversee the projects' renovation under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects.

"When I took office, I promised to make real investments in communities across the state and to dedicate funding to projects that improve the lives of Illinois residents. Through the Rebuild Illinois bipartisan capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, communities are finally receiving the support for long overdue projects that were neglected under prior administrations," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I am pleased to announce this latest $51 million investment in deferred maintenance projects across northern Illinois. The funding will go towards the repair and upkeep of community institutions while creating job opportunities for local residents."

"We are proud of the investment the State of Illinois is making in the restoration of these important facilities," said CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. "Governor Pritzker's Rebuild Illinois capital plan is essential to upgrading and improving facilities throughout the state."

Information on the Rebuild Illinois funded projects and locations are listed below. Project values represent cost estimates at the time of release.

Cook County

Chicago Medical Center Office and Laboratory Building - $9,152,300: The project includes removing and replacing the air handling units, various other heating and cooling equipment, distribution pumps, cooling towers, temperature control system, emergency showers, ceiling, and floor tiles. The work also includes repairing exit doors, adding a backup heat exchanger for the domestic hot water, and replacing all light fixtures, along with related or supporting work. This building is owned by the State's Central Management Services, but the work will take place in a portion of the building occupied by the Department of Public Health.

- $9,152,300: The project includes removing and replacing the air handling units, various other heating and cooling equipment, distribution pumps, cooling towers, temperature control system, emergency showers, ceiling, and floor tiles. The work also includes repairing exit doors, adding a backup heat exchanger for the domestic hot water, and replacing all light fixtures, along with related or supporting work. This building is owned by the State's Central Management Services, but the work will take place in a portion of the building occupied by the Department of Public Health. Madden Mental Health Center - $1,393,500: The project includes removing the existing security fence and providing new fencing to secure the outdoor recreational areas, as well as providing inner courtyard control areas outside of the units and complete perimeter enclosure.

"The Madden Mental Health Center provides critical services to individuals in time of distress and need, where the safety of patients and staff is of utmost importance. The pandemic has been a strain on families all over the state, so I'm thankful Illinois is making these necessary investments to ensure that we're providing the quality of care that should be expected in this type of facility," said State Representative La Shawn K. Ford (D - Chicago).

"This investment is vital in ensuring that Madden Mental Health Center patients and workers feel safe and can focus on their jobs rather than worrying about potential security risks," said Senate Majority Leader Kimberly A. Lightford (D-Maywood). "A safe and secure environment is important at all of our publicly funding hospitals and it creates a relaxed, calming and welcoming feel for the best health care experience."

De Kalb County

Shabbona Lake State Park - $1,051,200: The project includes two new pole buildings at the existing maintenance yard.

"Shabbona Lake is a tremendous asset to DeKalb County, providing limitless outdoorsmanship opportunities to residents and visitors. Each year more than 400,000 people are drawn to the park for its peaceful tranquility, fertile fishing, and wildlife education, and I join all visitors in appreciation of these investments," said State Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon).

DuPage County

Illinois Youth Center - Warrenville - $22,337,000: The project includes constructing a new classroom and office building (approximately 20,200 square feet), demolishing nine buildings, remodeling the existing dietary, office spaces, and toilet/shower rooms, removing and replacing deteriorated siding, and constructing a new storage building. The work includes both new work and upgrades to existing mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, standby power distribution, and security electronics commensurate with correctional standards, in addition to site development for utility infrastructure upgrades. Work for this project will be within an Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice facility.

"I've spent time touring and talking to the youth at the Illinois Youth Center," said State Senator Karina Villa (D-West Chicago). "Seeing how much pride they take in the classes they're taking and programs available to them makes me even more overjoyed by the release of these funds, which will bring a much-needed facelift to the facilities."

"This funding will help provide opportunities for those in juvenile justice facilities to enhance their education," said State Representative Maura Hirschauer (D-West Chicago). "Investing in these facilities is long overdue and will provide both juveniles and staff members with a better environment."

Grundy County

Goose Lake Prairie Natural Area - $2,041,800: Work in the visitor center includes removing and replacing existing siding and stucco, repairing deteriorated studs, replacing damaged interior gypsum board, repairing scuppers, stabilizing interior stairs, repairing, reconfiguring, and sealing exterior wood stairs and observation deck ramp, replacing exterior doors and frames, re-grading the site, and providing new site drainage. Work at the cabin includes providing improved site drainage, and selectively removing and replacing parts of log walls and chinking.

"We are so thankful to see this money allocated to the Goose Lake Prairie Natural Area. Renovating the visitor center, the observation ramp, and the other areas will allow more people to enjoy the beauty of nature including the solitude of animals in their natural habitat," said Grundy County Board Chairman Chris Balkema. "I appreciate Governor Pritzker and his team's hard work to secure this money that allows the Department of Natural Resources to provide these Goose Lake updates."

Kane County

Elgin Mental Health Center - $59,100: The project includes applying approximately 3,000 square feet of membrane to the walls and replacing sealant for about 2,000 linear feet of coping stones.

"The Elgin Mental Health Center is an important institution with a long history in our community," said State Representative Anna Moeller (D- Elgin). "The state has a responsibility to maintain that facility for the safety of patients and staff, and I am pleased to see these improvements being made."

"This release of funding to the Elgin Mental Health Center is a welcomed and overdue development, as numerous buildings on the campus are in need of preservation to provide for sustained longevity. The investments under the Rebuild Illinois capital program have been important for getting the upgrades institutions like the Elgin Mental Health Center needs," said State Senator Cristina Castro (D-Elgin).

Lake County

Illinois Beach State Park - $1,050,000: The scope of work provides a shoreline revetment system and other erosion protection for the park office and roof repairs to improve drainage.

"Illinois Beach State Park is a really special place. My kids and I are among the countless residents and visitors who regularly enjoy the beach, camping and trails," said State Representative Joyce Mason (D-Gurnee). "I've been deeply saddened watching the beautiful shoreline erode over the years, and I'm so grateful and proud that we've been able to obtain this critical funding to protect the shoreline, make needed park repairs, and ensure that it will be a place for families to enjoy for years to come."

"As Chairperson of the Senate Environment and Conservation Committee, I am deeply appreciative of the continued work taking place at Illinois Beach State Park. This site provides a unique opportunity for area residents and visitors to experience Illinois' natural geology and wildlife, and I look forward to the sustained work needed to preserve this special place," said State Senator Melinda Bush (D-Grayslake).

"I thank Governor Pritzker and the Illinois Capital Development Board for investing in Illinois Beach State Park, which is one of the richest, most biologically diverse areas in Illinois," said Lake County Board Chair Sandy Hart. "It is a top tourist destination in Lake County for its recreation opportunities, vast array of animal life and vegetation, and natural beauty. Properly maintaining this area is a critical aspect to stormwater management, the safety of our natural resources, and keeping park activities functioning smoothly so everyone can enjoy the area for years to come."

LaSalle County

Appellate Court/Third District - $1,359,000: The project includes removing the existing ramp at the main entrance and replacing it with a code compliant ramp, in addition to demolishing, reconstructing, and restoring components of the monumental stairs at the main entrance. Work also includes remodeling the existing second floor restrooms and replacing them with a code compliant restroom, plus removing approximately 47 windows, frames, sub-frames, and sills, and replacing with new windows and supporting components. The work will include heating, ventilating, air conditioning and electrical work in addition to general work.

- $1,359,000: The project includes removing the existing ramp at the main entrance and replacing it with a code compliant ramp, in addition to demolishing, reconstructing, and restoring components of the monumental stairs at the main entrance. Work also includes remodeling the existing second floor restrooms and replacing them with a code compliant restroom, plus removing approximately 47 windows, frames, sub-frames, and sills, and replacing with new windows and supporting components. The work will include heating, ventilating, air conditioning and electrical work in addition to general work. Sheridan Correctional Center - $2,320,000: The project includes replacing the main generator, transformers, cabling, and transfer switches. The project also provides for replacing the manual transfer switches at each building with automatic transfer switches.

"Thank you to the Illinois Capital Development Board for providing the funding needed to update the Third District Appellate Court and ensure it is ADA compliant as well as modernizing the heating and cooling systems," said State Representative Lance Yednock (D- Ottawa). "The court will now be a place that any person can enjoy."

Lee County

Dixon Correctional Center - $4,420,600: The project includes replacing or repairing approximately 190,000 square feet of roofing on fifteen buildings. The work also includes new decking, underlayment, shingles, ventilation, sheet metal, membrane, insulation, and all necessary accessories.

- $4,420,600: The project includes replacing or repairing approximately 190,000 square feet of roofing on fifteen buildings. The work also includes new decking, underlayment, shingles, ventilation, sheet metal, membrane, insulation, and all necessary accessories. Mabley Developmental Center - $950,000: The project includes replacing the sprinkler piping and heads at the seven residential homes and the Pearson Administration Building.

"Both the Dixon Correctional Center and the Mabley Development Center provide essential services to the families of the Lee County region and these investments are important in preserving the usefulness of the facilities. The centers combined contribute greatly to the overall economy, and as the Republican Spokesman for the House Appropriations - Humans Services Committee, I'm particularly thankful to see Illinois invest in this type of critical care and personal development infrastructure," said State Representative Tom Demmer (R-Dixon).

"Lee County sincerely appreciates the capital investment of $5,370,600 for much-needed repairs at the Dixon Correctional Center and the Mabley Developmental Center by Governor Pritzker," said Lee County Board Chairman Robert J. Olson. "These two facilities provide jobs to over 1,000 individuals, significantly impacting the local economy."

McHenry County

Chain O'Lakes Conservation Area and State Park - $1,311,200: The project includes upgrading electrical service to all campsites, including trenching, underground wiring, and new distribution panels. The work also includes upgrading electrical service to the existing shower buildings, the sewage treatment plant, east maintenance shop, west maintenance shop, light fixtures at privies and light fixtures at light poles.

- $1,311,200: The project includes upgrading electrical service to all campsites, including trenching, underground wiring, and new distribution panels. The work also includes upgrading electrical service to the existing shower buildings, the sewage treatment plant, east maintenance shop, west maintenance shop, light fixtures at privies and light fixtures at light poles. Moraine Hills State Park - $643,100: The project includes replacing approximately 22,840 square feet of both steep and flat roofing on six buildings. The work includes new decking where needed, underlayment, shingles, standing seam metal panels, ventilation, sheet metal, membrane, and insulation. Also included in the work are new gutters, downspouts, flashings, and trim.

"McHenry County boasts some of the finest open space and recreational waterways that Illinois has to offer, and the state's $2 million investment in Moraine Hills and Chain O' Lakes state parks will make them even more attractive to residents and visitors alike. We are grateful for this generous investment that will benefit generations to come," said McHenry County Board Chairman Michael Buehler.

Will County

Joliet Treatment Center - $600,800: The project includes replacing approximately 16,200 square feet of low-slope roofing on two buildings. The work also includes new membrane, insulation, flashings, and any necessary accessories. The scope also provides for repairing the flashings on the mechanical units on the metal roof over the gym.

- $600,800: The project includes replacing approximately 16,200 square feet of low-slope roofing on two buildings. The work also includes new membrane, insulation, flashings, and any necessary accessories. The scope also provides for repairing the flashings on the mechanical units on the metal roof over the gym. Stateville Correctional Center - $3,007,400: The project includes replacing approximately 57,400 square feet of both flat and steep sloped roofing at the Rotunda. This work also includes new membrane, insulation, flashings, and any necessary accessories. The scope also provides for standing seam metal panels, new wood blocking, deck repair, and tuckpointing.

"This funding provides much needed infrastructure improvements to Stateville Correctional Center all while creating jobs and boosting our economy," said State Representative Dagmara Avelar (D-Bolingbrook).

"The Joliet Treatment Center provides important services to families throughout all of Illinois, and it's essential for the state to make these sustained investments to preserve the longevity of our assets. I'm thankful the Rebuild Illinois capital program is doing just that, while also protecting the residents of the facility, and creating jobs in the region," said State Representative Lawrence Walsh, Jr (D-Joliet).

The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan super-majorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities like the new crime lab and veterans' homes, creating, and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan and revitalizing local economies across the state.

About the Illinois Capital Development Board: The Illinois Capital Development Board (CDB) oversees the construction of new state facilities, such as prisons, state parks, mental health institutions, and college and university projects. In addition, CDB is responsible for renovation and rehabilitation projects at over 8,770 state-owned buildings spread over more than 100 million square feet of floor space.