IDOA SCHEDULES CLEAN SWEEP COLLECTION IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Residents of ten Illinois counties can dispose of unwanted agrichemicals for free this year through the Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) agricultural pesticide "Clean Sweep" program.

A "Clean Sweep" collection has been scheduled in late summer for Fulton, Henderson, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, Warren, and Woodford counties, the Department announced today. The collection, which rotates among Illinois counties, is open to farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners, private pesticide applicators, structural pest control applicators and landowners who inherited unwanted agricultural pesticides with their property.

"There are two main reasons to take advantage of this program," said Brad Beaver, Acting Bureau Chief of Environmental Programs. "The Department is able to provide the service free of charge thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If individuals were to properly dispose of agrichemicals on their own, it could be expensive. Secondly, the state of Illinois, not the program participant, will assume liability for the proper disposal of all materials collected."

Participants must register the products they plan to dispose of by July 27. Registration is required to give the waste disposal contractor time to prepare for the different kinds of materials that will need to be handled. Forms can be obtained either by calling the IDOA Pesticide Hotline at 1-800-641-3934, online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/Pesticide-Clean-Sweep-Program.aspx or by visiting one of the program sponsors listed below.

Completed forms should be mailed or faxed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The mailing address is: Clean Sweep Program, Illinois Department of Agriculture, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL, 62794-9281. The fax number is (217) 524-4882. Participants then will be sent a reservation card indicating the date, time, and location of their collection.

The "Clean Sweep" program began in 1990 in Illinois. Since the inception of the program, the Department has held 52 collection events through the state and collected 626,669 pounds of material from 2,196 participants.

2022 Clean Sweep Sponsors Fulton - Co. SWCD 13118 N. Us Hwy. 24 Lewistown, IL 61542 Fulton Farm Bureau 15411 N State 100 Hwy Ste 1 Lewistown, IL 61542 Knox Farm Bureau 180 S Soangetaha Rd Ste 101 Galesburg, IL 61401 Univ. of IL Ext. - Henderson 410 East Main, PO Box 540 Stronghurst, IL 61480 Henderson - Co. SWCD 323 E. Main St. Stronghurst, IL 61480 Marshall - Putnam Co. SWCD 1511 University Ct. Henry, IL 61537 Knox - Co. SWCD 233 S. Soangetaha Rd. Galesburg, IL 61401 Univ. of IL Ext. - Knox 180 S Soangetaha Rd, Ste 108 Galesburg, IL 61401 Univ. of IL Ext. - Mercer 910 13th Street Viola, IL 61486 Marshall - Putman Farm Bureau 509 Front St Ste 1 Henry, IL 61537 Univ. of IL Ext. - Marshall /Putman 509 Front Street, Ste 4 Henry, IL 61537 Peoria - Co. SWCD 6715 N. Smith Rd. Edwards, IL 61528 Mercer Farm Bureau 206 Se 3rd St Aledo, IL 61231 Mercer - Co. SWCD 308 S.E. 8th Ave. Aledo, IL 61231 Univ. of IL Ext. - Stark 358 Front Street Galva, IL 61434 Peoria Farm Bureau 1716 N University St Peoria, IL 61604 Stark - Co. SWCD 7419b State Rt. 17 Toulon, IL 61483 Warren/Henderson Farm Bureau 1000 N Main St Monmouth, IL 61462 Stark Farm Bureau 7417b State Route 17 Toulon, IL 61483 Univ. of IL Ext. - Warren 1000 North Main Street, PO Box 227 Monmouth, IL 61462 Woodford - Co. SWCD 937 W. Center St. Eureka, IL 61530 Warren - Co. SWCD 701 N. Main St. Monmouth, IL 61462 Univ. of IL Ext. - Woodford 109 East Eureka Avenue Eureka, IL 61530 Woodford Farm Bureau 117 W Center St PO Box 225 Eureka, IL 61530 Woodford - Co. SWCD 937 W. Center St. Eureka, IL 61530

*See attachment for photos Clean Sweep Photos.PDF