IDOA SCHEDULES CLEAN SWEEP COLLECTION IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
SPRINGFIELD, IL - Residents of ten Illinois counties can dispose of unwanted agrichemicals for free this year through the Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) agricultural pesticide "Clean Sweep" program.
A "Clean Sweep" collection has been scheduled in late summer for Fulton, Henderson, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, Warren, and Woodford counties, the Department announced today. The collection, which rotates among Illinois counties, is open to farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners, private pesticide applicators, structural pest control applicators and landowners who inherited unwanted agricultural pesticides with their property.
"There are two main reasons to take advantage of this program," said Brad Beaver, Acting Bureau Chief of Environmental Programs. "The Department is able to provide the service free of charge thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. If individuals were to properly dispose of agrichemicals on their own, it could be expensive. Secondly, the state of Illinois, not the program participant, will assume liability for the proper disposal of all materials collected."
Participants must register the products they plan to dispose of by July 27. Registration is required to give the waste disposal contractor time to prepare for the different kinds of materials that will need to be handled. Forms can be obtained either by calling the IDOA Pesticide Hotline at 1-800-641-3934, online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/Pesticide-Clean-Sweep-Program.aspx or by visiting one of the program sponsors listed below.
Completed forms should be mailed or faxed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The mailing address is: Clean Sweep Program, Illinois Department of Agriculture, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL, 62794-9281. The fax number is (217) 524-4882. Participants then will be sent a reservation card indicating the date, time, and location of their collection.
The "Clean Sweep" program began in 1990 in Illinois. Since the inception of the program, the Department has held 52 collection events through the state and collected 626,669 pounds of material from 2,196 participants.
|
2022
|
Clean Sweep Sponsors
|
|
Fulton - Co. SWCD
13118 N. Us Hwy. 24
Lewistown, IL 61542
|
Fulton Farm Bureau
15411 N State 100 Hwy Ste 1
Lewistown, IL 61542
|
Knox Farm Bureau
180 S Soangetaha Rd Ste 101
Galesburg, IL 61401
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Henderson
410 East Main, PO Box 540
Stronghurst, IL 61480
|
Henderson - Co. SWCD
323 E. Main St.
Stronghurst, IL 61480
|
Marshall - Putnam Co. SWCD 1511 University Ct.
Henry, IL 61537
|
Knox - Co. SWCD
233 S. Soangetaha Rd.
Galesburg, IL 61401
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Knox
180 S Soangetaha Rd, Ste 108
Galesburg, IL 61401
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Mercer
910 13th Street
Viola, IL 61486
|
Marshall - Putman Farm Bureau
509 Front St Ste 1
Henry, IL 61537
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Marshall /Putman 509 Front Street, Ste 4
Henry, IL 61537
|
Peoria - Co. SWCD
6715 N. Smith Rd.
Edwards, IL 61528
|
Mercer Farm Bureau
206 Se 3rd St
Aledo, IL 61231
|
Mercer - Co. SWCD
308 S.E. 8th Ave.
Aledo, IL 61231
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Stark
358 Front Street
Galva, IL 61434
|
Peoria Farm Bureau
1716 N University St
Peoria, IL 61604
|
Stark - Co. SWCD
7419b State Rt. 17
Toulon, IL 61483
|
Warren/Henderson Farm Bureau 1000 N Main St Monmouth, IL 61462
|
Stark Farm Bureau
7417b State Route 17
Toulon, IL 61483
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Warren
1000 North Main Street, PO Box 227 Monmouth, IL 61462
|
Woodford - Co. SWCD
937 W. Center St.
Eureka, IL 61530
|
Warren - Co. SWCD
701 N. Main St.
Monmouth, IL 61462
|
Univ. of IL Ext. - Woodford
109 East Eureka Avenue
Eureka, IL 61530
|
Woodford Farm Bureau
117 W Center St PO Box 225
Eureka, IL 61530
|
Woodford - Co. SWCD
937 W. Center St.
Eureka, IL 61530
|
|
