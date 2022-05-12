Submit Release
IDOA SCHEDULES CLEAN SWEEP COLLECTION IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Residents of ten Illinois counties can dispose of unwanted agrichemicals for free this year through the Illinois Department of Agriculture's (IDOA) agricultural pesticide "Clean Sweep" program.

A "Clean Sweep" collection has been scheduled in late summer for Fulton, Henderson, Knox, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Putnam, Stark, Warren, and Woodford counties, the Department announced today.  The collection, which rotates among Illinois counties, is open to farmers, retired farmers, nursery owners, private pesticide applicators, structural pest control applicators and landowners who inherited unwanted agricultural pesticides with their property.

"There are two main reasons to take advantage of this program," said Brad Beaver, Acting Bureau Chief of Environmental Programs.  "The Department is able to provide the service free of charge thanks to a grant obtained from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.  If individuals were to properly dispose of agrichemicals on their own, it could be expensive.  Secondly, the state of Illinois, not the program participant, will assume liability for the proper disposal of all materials collected."

Participants must register the products they plan to dispose of by July 27.  Registration is required to give the waste disposal contractor time to prepare for the different kinds of materials that will need to be handled.  Forms can be obtained either by calling the IDOA Pesticide Hotline at 1-800-641-3934, online at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pesticides/Pages/Pesticide-Clean-Sweep-Program.aspx or by visiting one of the program sponsors listed below. 

Completed forms should be mailed or faxed to the Illinois Department of Agriculture.  The mailing address is:  Clean Sweep Program, Illinois Department of Agriculture, State Fairgrounds, P.O. Box 19281, Springfield, IL, 62794-9281.  The fax number is (217) 524-4882.  Participants then will be sent a reservation card indicating the date, time, and location of their collection. 

The "Clean Sweep" program began in 1990 in Illinois.  Since the inception of the program, the Department has held 52 collection events through the state and collected 626,669 pounds of material from 2,196 participants.

 2022

Clean Sweep Sponsors

 

Fulton - Co. SWCD

13118 N. Us Hwy. 24

Lewistown, IL 61542

Fulton Farm Bureau

15411 N State 100 Hwy Ste 1

Lewistown, IL 61542

 

Knox Farm Bureau

180 S Soangetaha Rd Ste 101

   Galesburg, IL 61401

Univ. of IL Ext. - Henderson

410 East Main, PO Box 540

   Stronghurst, IL 61480

Henderson - Co. SWCD

323 E. Main St.

Stronghurst, IL 61480

 

Marshall - Putnam Co. SWCD 1511 University Ct.

Henry, IL 61537

Knox - Co. SWCD

233 S. Soangetaha Rd.

   Galesburg, IL 61401

Univ. of IL Ext. - Knox

180 S Soangetaha Rd, Ste 108

Galesburg, IL 61401

 

Univ. of IL Ext. - Mercer

910 13th Street

Viola, IL 61486

Marshall - Putman Farm Bureau

509 Front St Ste 1

Henry, IL 61537

Univ. of IL Ext. - Marshall /Putman 509 Front Street, Ste 4

Henry, IL 61537

 

Peoria - Co. SWCD

6715 N. Smith Rd.

Edwards, IL 61528

Mercer Farm Bureau

206 Se 3rd St

Aledo, IL 61231

 

Mercer - Co. SWCD

308 S.E. 8th Ave.

Aledo, IL 61231

 

Univ. of IL Ext. - Stark

358 Front Street

Galva, IL 61434

Peoria Farm Bureau

1716 N University St

Peoria, IL 61604

 

Stark - Co. SWCD

7419b State Rt. 17

Toulon, IL 61483

 

Warren/Henderson Farm Bureau 1000 N Main St  Monmouth, IL 61462

Stark Farm Bureau

7417b State Route 17

Toulon, IL 61483

 

Univ. of IL Ext. - Warren

1000 North Main Street, PO Box 227 Monmouth, IL 61462

Woodford - Co. SWCD

937 W. Center St.

Eureka, IL 61530

 

Warren - Co. SWCD

701 N. Main St.

Monmouth, IL 61462

 

Univ. of IL Ext. - Woodford

109 East Eureka Avenue

Eureka, IL 61530

 

Woodford Farm Bureau

117 W Center St PO Box 225

   Eureka, IL 61530

Woodford - Co. SWCD

937 W. Center St.

   Eureka, IL 61530

 

 

*See attachment for photos Clean Sweep Photos.PDF

