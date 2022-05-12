May 12 - Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Celebrates 2022 Legislative Achievements

Denver, May 12, 2022 -

Today, Secretary of State Jena Griswold celebrated the passage of seven pieces of legislation that were part of the Secretary’s 2022 legislative priorities.

“From protecting election officials, workers, and voters to increasing safeguards around the state’s voting equipment – Colorado continues to demonstrate what it means to be a leader in safe, accessible, and secure elections. And while Colorado’s economy continues to recover, we must do all we can to support our entrepreneurs. That’s why I am proud of each of these bills which will strengthen Colorado’s democracy and support the small businesses that are the backbone of our economy,” said Secretary Griswold. “I thank legislative leadership and the General Assembly for passing these critical pieces of legislation which will benefit Coloradans across the state.”

Secretary Griswold’s priorities which have passed out of the Colorado General Assembly for the 2022 Legislative Session include:

The Vote Without Fear Act which further strengthens pre-existing voter intimidation laws and puts common-sense measures in place to ensure every voter can cast a ballot at a drop box or Voter Service & Polling Center without fear. This proposed legislation prohibits openly carrying a firearm at a Voter Service & Polling Center (VSPC) and within 100 feet of a drop box or any building in which a VSPC is located.

“When we protect Colorado voters from intimidation at the ballot box, we protect democracy. I am proud of this important legislation which will safeguard Colorado voters’ right to cast a ballot without intimidation or interference regardless of their zip code, political affiliation, or race,” said Secretary Griswold. “Passing the Vote Without Fear Act would not be possible without Representatives Sullivan and Bacon and Senators Fields and Jaquez Lewis, and I am grateful for their dedication to protecting the rights of all Colorado voters.”

The Election Official Protection Act which makes it a crime to dox or retaliate against election officials and workers throughout the state.

“No one should have to worry about their safety when serving as an election administrator,” said Secretary Griswold. “By protecting our election workers and officials, we safeguard our democracy. I thank Representatives Duran and Sirota, Senate President Fenberg and Senator Pettersen for their leadership on this important legislation."

The Colorado Election Security Act which increases safeguards against potential insider threats to voting equipment and election systems. The bill makes tampering with voting equipment a felony; creates a $1 million grant program to support counties in upgrading their physical security around voting equipment; adds whistleblower protections for those reporting a breach of election laws, and more.

“Colorado is a leader in election administration, but we can always do more to strengthen security, expand access, and respond to new challenges,” said Secretary Griswold. “Since the 2020 Election, we have seen election officials in Colorado and in other states compromise voting equipment and breach election security rules in an attempt to prove unfounded conspiracy theories. This first-in-the-nation legislation makes it a felony to compromise voting equipment and increases protections against those seeking to harm to elections from within. I thank Senate President Fenberg, Senator Priola and Representative Lontine for their leadership on this critical piece of legislation as well as our dedicated county clerks who worked closely with my office and our partners in the legislature to pass the Colorado Election Security Act.”

The bill concerning the provision of security by the Colorado state patrol for certain elected officials increases access to protection from the Colorado State Patrol for statewide constitutional executive officers and members of the General Assembly.

“Across the country, Republican and Democratic Secretaries of State and election officials have been the target of increasing threats. These threats are not just personal attacks. They aim to undermine our elections and are an attack on democracy,” said Secretary Griswold. “Serving in elected office should not require signing up for threats of violence without support. I thank Senators Winter and Priola, and Majority Leader Esgar and Representative Woodrow for working with my office and Colorado State Patrol to pass this important legislation.”

The Colorado Business Fee Relief Act will drastically reduce filing fees for common business filings that small businesses in Colorado pay to stay in good standing with the state.

“These fee reductions will keep money in the pockets of Colorado’s small business owners, many of whom have faced adversity and uncertainty over the last few years,” said Secretary Griswold. “Thank you to Representatives Cutter and Sullivan, and Senators Pettersen and Kolker for your work on this bill which would provide support to the small businesses that keep our communities thriving.”

Included in the FY2022-23 budget bill, the Department secured $1.6 million in funding which will be used to modernize the Department of State’s aging campaign finance disclosure system (TRACER) in order to provide greater transparency into how money flows into and affects Colorado politics. The new modern disclosure system will report how lobbyists, candidates, issue committees, 501c4 organizations, and campaigns receive and spend money on politics in one comprehensive, easy to use platform, providing greater transparency for the public and the press by making it easier to explore financial reporting around Colorado politics and government.

“Transparency in political spending is a critical tool in combatting corruption,” said Secretary Griswold. “Elections should not be put up for sale to the highest bidder and as Secretary of State I will continue address the corrosive influence of money in politics.”

The Combating Business Identity Theft Act allows the Secretary of State’s Office and Attorney General to field complaints of fraudulent documents filed with the Department of State, investigate them, and remedy records before additional harm is done.

“As Secretary of State, I will always work to ensure Colorado remains a great place to own and operate a business. This legislation cuts red tape and provides protections for hard-working Colorado business owners from the increasing threat of business identity theft,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “I thank Senators Kolker and Priola, as well as Representatives Bird and Sandridge for their leadership on this bill.”

Over the last three years Secretary Griswold has made immense strides in improving Colorado’s elections to ensure more voters throughout the state can make their voices heard. This year’s legislative proposals that have been passed by the General Assembly builds on those accomplishments, making a true difference for Coloradans in both elections and business.