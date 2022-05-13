National Pro-Life Leader Welcomes Pro-Abortion Protests at Churches
Long term national pro-life leader, Reverend Doctor (earned) William Devlin invites pro-abortion people protestors to all churches nationwide. "As a pastor and national pro-life leader since 1980, I invite those who are pro-abortion to every church in America. We welcome you to come and protest at our churches and we invite you to come to hear the Good News of Jesus Messiah and His pro-life message-not only for women, mothers, children and unborn children but also personally for you. Our doors are always open to you, pro-abortion people. We are ready for you. We have no animus toward those who would disagree with our message of hope, life, grace, love and mercy. We pray as you come to our churches and places of worship, Catholic, Protestant, churches of all colors, races, ethnicities, Black and Brown, AAPI, et al, that you would hear the life-changing and transforming message of the hope of Jesus, the only Savior. As a hard-core atheist and God-hater at the age of 18, four months before I left to fight in the Vietnam conflict, I heard the Good News of Jesus from a fellow hitchiker and had a life-changing transformation on June 23, 1971 on the San Diego Freeway (Costa Mesa exit). So, please come and be liberated by the Liberator, Jesus Messiah. We look forward to seeing you."
Devlin is the outreach pastor of Infinity Bible Church in the South Bronx and also the volunteer CEO of two international humanitarian organizations, REDEEM! and http://www.WidowsAndOrphans.info
Note of history: While an elder in a Presbyterian Church in the city of Philadelphia in 1992, pro-abortion protestors came to Devlin's church, New Life Presbyterian Church, at 425 East Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia. The pro-abortion people came to New Life Church because many of our members/leaders were involved in the Philadelphia pro-life movement; many of the members were welcoming pregnant mothers who were in need of a home, several adopted children and many attended pro-life prayer meetings and rallies at local abortion facilities. At that time in 1992, the pro-abortion protestors were greeted with kindness, love and grace. They were offered coffee and donuts while they were protesting outside the church. Church members gathered in a circle around the pro-abortion protestors and sang songs and prayed for the pro-abortion people. All went well-no arguments, no shouting, no incidences. Devlin states, "We welcomed pro-abortion protestors thirty years ago; we shall welcome them at every church in America. We invite you; please come."
