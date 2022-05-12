STARRS Updates: Videos, Collaborators and Breaking News
EINPresswire.com/ -- STARRS Video Series:
Episodes 9 and 10 of the Intellectuals are now available at the link at the end of this release.
Episode 9 features Rebecca Friedrichs, a twenty-eight-year public school teacher, who was forced to fund state and national teachers’ unions whose politics and divisive tactics degraded her profession, our schools, and our national character. Her lawsuit, Friedrichs v California Teachers’ Association, which sought to free teachers from forced unionism, was argued before the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016, and blazed the trail for ending forced unionism for teachers and all government employees. Rebecca continues the fight to stop teachers’ unions from destroying our schools with radical ideas and mandatory sexualization indoctrination and the undermining of American values. She authored Standing Up to Goliath, an expose of abusive unions told through dozens of powerful personal accounts. She’s a Prager University host, and founded For Kids and Country national movement of citizens uniting to restore our schools and culture. The website for For Kids and Country can be found by following the link at the bottom of this release.
Episode 10 features Dr. Carol Swain, author of Black Eye for America and 10 other books. She is a noted public intellectual and an American icon. An award-winning political scientist and former tenured professor at Princeton and Vanderbilt Universities, Dr. Swain is a Distinguished Senior Fellow for Constitutional Studies with the Texas Public Policy Foundation and an educational advisor for American Cornerstone Institute founded by Dr. Ben Carson. She has served on the Tennessee Advisory Committee to the U.S. Civil Rights Commission, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the 1776 Commission. Dr. Swain’s terrific Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House (co-authored Christopher Schorr) is the subject of this interview. Her latest book is Countercultural Living: What Jesus Has to Say About Life, Marriage, Race, Gender, and Materialism. She is an expert on critical race theory, American politics, and race relations. In this interview, Dr. Swain warns in particular about radical ideas like Critical Race Theory and Diversity, Inclusion and Equity which represent Marxist ideology and are undermining traditional American values and our Constitution.
STARRS Video on Vaccine Mandate Impact on Religious Freedom:
Tune in to a special video presentation on STARRS’ efforts to assist cadets and midshipmen and other service members with religious and other objections to DoD’s vaccine mandate. Lt Gen Rod Bishop, President and CEO, General Counsel Mike Rose, and Board of Advisor member Dr. Scott Sturman completely lay out the moral, medical, and legal foundation for STARRS’ defense of those in service who have personal objections to the COVID 19 mandate. Donations are being accepted to a special litigation fund to assist those who genuinely desire to patriotically continue to serve the nation but object to the vaccine on religious or medical grounds. The video is available at CD Media. To donate to this worthy cause, please go the link at the bottom of this release.
STARRS is Pleased to Announce Collaboration with the Following Organizations:
For Kids and Country: The mission of For Kids and Country is to Unite, Educate, Engage, and Empower Parents, Teachers, Students and Citizens in the fight to restore America’s schools and culture. Their vision is to restore our educational system to the excellence, morality, and patriotism envisioned by our American founders. For a brief introduction to For Kids and Country please view this video.
Restore-Liberty.org: Restore Liberty is a non-profit 501(c)(4) organization committed to restoring the original intent of the United States. It is focused on reviving and restoring the knowledge of and passion for the liberty America was founded upon. Restore Liberty is based on the ideas found within the Declaration of Constitutional Consent, which reestablishes the relationship between the free citizens of the States and the central government, denouncing the usurpations of their consent by the latter. Restore Liberty was co-founded by Blaine Holt, Brig Gen (Ret), USAF and Darin L. Gaub, LTC (Ret) USA. Restore Liberty is also a 501(c)(3) foundation and Super PAC.
Restore Liberty’s primary mission is to ensure the citizens of each sovereign State within the Union of the United States are able to pursue happiness by embracing true liberty, free from central government control beyond their consent.
Mission Fulfillment:
To fulfil this mission, Restore Liberty will focus on educating the public and elected representatives about the original intent for America, the role of the Constitution of the United States, and the philosophy of natural rights, to enable States to utilize their Sovereignty guaranteed in the Constitution and the 9th and 10th Amendments. Restore Liberty is committed to finding persons capable and willing to represent those values and promote their elections; to hold representatives accountable for exceeding their authority or failing to represent their constituents; and to ensure free and fair elections through legislative acts and transparency. For more information go to the link at the bottom of this press release.
In the Media:
Lt Gen Rod Bishop, President and CEO of STARRS, is featured on Jim Breslo’s nationally syndicated radio show and on Pray in Jesus Name to further publicize STARRS’ effort to assist those facing possible discharge or disciplinary action for vaccine refusal. Mike Rose STARRS General Counsel appears on Pray in Jesus Name also discussing the legal errors in DoD’s plans to discharge those with validated religious objections to the Covid vaccine. See the link below.
For access to all the additional information covered in this press release visit: STARRS:
