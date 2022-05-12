"We’ve Got to Hand It to You" For National Apple Pie Day, Coast Packing Says: Try Chef Greg’s Recipe for Apple Hand Pies

About

Founded in 1996, Edge Communications, Inc. is an all-star team of communications professionals, unified by a no-nonsense approach that builds brands, companies and reputations. Through better thinking and relentless execution, we express our work ethic and our core values of quality and premium, personal service. We're a hybrid organization -- virtual for professional services, traditional for administrative support. Edge consists of senior PR strategists, media relations experts and writers, each of whom brings a minimum of 15 years' experience and industry segment expertise (B2B and B2C) across a range of communications disciplines and vertical markets. Based in Los Angeles, Edge has a presence in New York, San Francisco, Chicago and Honolulu.