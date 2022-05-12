"We’ve Got to Hand It to You" For National Apple Pie Day, Coast Packing Says: Try Chef Greg’s Recipe for Apple Hand Pies
On May 13, Nothing is More American – Or More Delicious -- Thanks to Lard-Infused Flaky CrustVERNON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastronomically speaking, this Friday the 13th figures to be a lucky day, marking as it does the observance of National Apple Day. After all, who doesn’t love a fresh-from-the-oven apple pie?
Now, thanks to a new recipe from Greg Hozinsky, Coast Packing Company’s Corporate Chef, that kind of bliss (and the attendant aromas that make apple pie such a multi-sensory treat) can be wafting through your kitchen in no time.
“I love hand pies,” Chef Greg says. “They’re easy to eat and great for kids. In this recipe we slice the apples thinly to maximize the fill inside each hand pie, giving a perfect bite of flaky pie crust and sweet spiced apples. Try this recipe and I promise you won’t be disappointed!”
Here are Chef’s step-by-step instructions for hand pies you can bake – and then devour. For the full recipe, click here: https://bit.ly/CoastAppleHandPies
About Coast Packing Company
Now marking its 100th year in business, Coast Packing Company (www.coastpacking.com), a closely held corporation, is the number one supplier of animal fat shortenings – particularly lard and beef tallow -- in the Western United States. The company sells to major manufacturers, distributors, retailers, smaller food service operations and leading bakeries. The company participates actively in diverse ethnic markets – from Hispanic retail chains, with its VIVA brand, to various Asian specialty markets. Based in Vernon, Calif., Coast Packing Company is regional, national and, increasingly, global. In some cases, supplier relationships are multigenerational, extending back 50 years and more. Coast is a founding member of the Healthy Fats Coalition.
For more information about Coast Packing Company, visit: www.coastpacking.com.
