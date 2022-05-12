Former Fiscal Officer for Knox County Engineer Pleads Guilty to Theft, Insurance Fraud Charges

Public Affairs Contact: Marc Kovac press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – The former fiscal officer for the Knox County Engineer’s Office pleaded guilty Thursday to multiple criminal charges after he was caught making thousands of dollars in personal purchases using county credit cards, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Chester Woods III admitted to felony counts of theft in office and insurance fraud, along with a weapon under disability charge in a separate case. Final sentencing was scheduled for June 9.

In June 2020, the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit received a complaint on its fraud hotline that Woods, a convicted felon, had been fired for using county credit cards for personal purchases.

State auditors determined Woods had improperly purchased tools, auto parts, and painting supplies, at a cost of $9,076. A subsequent investigation by the Ohio Department of Insurance found Woods committed additional fraud, receiving a settlement after submitting a false claim for a damaged tooth, allegedly from a bone fragment in a beef and cheese stick.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 81 convictions resulting in more than $2.7 million in restitution (Here is a map of SIU Convictions since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 1-866-FRAUD-OH (1-866-372-8364).

