Teen arrested in bomb threat at D.C. school during visit by VP’s husband

A 17-year-old girl was arrested Wednesday in a bomb threat to Dunbar High School during a visit in February by Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, a D.C. police spokesman said. A motive remains under investigation and it could not be determined whether the Feb. 8 incident was in any way connected to Emhoff’s visit. Police at the time said the threat was called in to the front desk warning that people had 10 minutes to leave.

The teenager was not identified because she is a juvenile. Authorities on Wednesday evening were still in the process of charging the teenager.

Authorities evacuated the school in the 100 block of N Street NW in the Truxton Circle neighborhood, but found nothing hazardous. Emhoff was escorted out of the school by the U.S. Secret Service.

The incident occurred amid a wave of bomb threats made against schools across the District and in Maryland, including at eight D.C. schools on a single day.