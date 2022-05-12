Submit Release
Slide repair project begins May 16 on Chief Joseph Scenic Highway (WY296)

CODY, Wyo  —  A $3.98 million slide repair project is slated for a May 16 start on WY296 northwest of Cody.

The project is located on 0.1 miles of WY296 at milepost 41.45 on Chief Joseph Scenic Highway, about 5 miles west of the intersection of WY120 and WY296.

"Work consists of slide repair, including installation of aggregate columns, installation of drains, construction of a slide stabilization rock berm, and other work including paving," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody.

Prime contractor is Oftedal Construction, Inc., of Casper.

"All work, with the exception of the chip seal and reclamation, is required to be completed by Oct. 31, 2022," Frost said.

Contract completion date is June 30, 2023.

A 12-foot width restriction will be in effect during the slide repairs.

Frost said motorists should expect a gravel driving surface through the slide repair project, and traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during working hours.

"When slide stabilization work begins on the roadway, traffic will be moved into a single lane and will be controlled by a temporary traffic signal 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Frost said. "There will be a reduced speed limit of 30 mph during non working hours."

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Todd Frost, P.E., at (307) 587-2220.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.   

