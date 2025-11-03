I90 Beulah bridge opens to traffic with single lane and traffic signal

SUNDANCE, WY – The Wyoming Department of Transportation has completed inspections of the damaged westbound overpass on I-90 near the town of Beulah Wyoming. The overpass was struck by an oversized load on October 15, 2025, resulting in closing the Beulah Bridge.

WYDOT bridge inspectors spent two days evaluating and assessing the damage and have determined the bridge is stable and has opened to traffic with controlled access.

Traffic control will include a single, 14’ lane of travel with signaling at both ends of the bridge. The signal will be set on a 2-minute cycle and will remain in place until repairs are completed. The speed limit will be posted at 20 mph.

WYDOT will begin working on engineering plans to repair the damage and will put the project out for bid. Repairs will begin once a contract is awarded.

The Beulah Bridge located at Exit 105 on Interstate 90 has been opened to a single lane of traffic with a traffic signal. The bridge was closed in October due to an oversized load striking the girders causing damage.