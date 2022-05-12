Virginia Residents Get New Resource for Aging in Place

Stannah Stairlifts has expanded their reach into Northern Virginia & the greater DC metropolitan area with the opening of a new retail location in Fairfax.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Like many regions across the country, Northern Virginia is experiencing significant growth in its older population. Fortunately, there are more resources than ever for combating the challenges that come with aging in place. One such example is the growing mobility device market that is quickly becoming more accessible for NoVA residents.

Stannah Stairlifts is among the world leaders in stairlift manufacturing. With more than 850,000 stairlifts installed, they are dedicated to offering quality craftsmanship and value to their customers. As such, Stannah is pleased to announce that, as a part of their ongoing growth strategy, they have opened a sales office and showroom in Fairfax, Virginia.

Stannah is excited to expand its services in the area. Their increased presence will allow local customers to view and compare their mobility aids in person, making Stannah more accessible to seniors in both Northern Virginia and the DC Metro Area. Since their acquisition of Interstate Lift in 2020, Stannah has seen rapid growth in Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey. As they take on this new challenge, Stannah Stairlifts are confident that their sales team in Northern Virginia is well-equipped to build on that success.

Along with best-in-class service to our nation’s capital and counties throughout Northern Virginia, the Fairfax location offers customers in the Mid-Atlantic region the opportunity to see everything Stannah has to offer, while also getting top-level service from their factory-trained team.

While they’re excited to announce this new location in Virginia, Stannah will continue to work with trusted dealers in other parts of the region. This way customers can expect the same great service, no matter which Stannah stairlift provider they choose. Stannah Stairlifts is proud to offer unparalleled customer support for every one of their units, no matter the purchase location.

About the Company: Stannah Stairlifts has been family-owned and operated for over 150 years. Joseph Stannah opened the business in 1867, and Stannah has since grown to become a world leader in stairlift manufacturing. Stannah Stairlifts provides quality stairlifts throughout the United States. They strive to maintain a company focused on improving the freedom, independence, and safety of their customers. They offer both indoor and outdoor stairlifts, as well as a variety of different models to suit any home. Their service technicians and customer service professionals work tirelessly to provide expert service as well as a variety of payment options to all of their customers.