SEAL PAC ENDORSES FORMER ARMY MAJOR TOBY ANDERSON FOR CONGRESS IN NJ-11
SEAL PAC, a veterans' group working to elect veterans to defend the constitution, endorsed Toby Anderson, America First Veteran, for Congress in NJ's CD-11.
As an Iraq War veteran and son of a Korean War Veteran, I am truly honored to have the endorsement of SEAL PAC in my campaign for Congress to secure the Republican nomination in NJ's CD-11.
NEW JERSEY, CD-11 - SEAL PAC, a nationally recognized conservative veteran organization that works to elect more veterans to office to strengthen our country, protect the constitution and defend the American Dream, formally endorsed Toby Anderson, the 'America First Veteran', for Congress in NJ's 11th Congressional District.
"As a proud Iraq War Army veteran and son of a Korean War Veteran, I am truly honored to have the endorsement of SEAL PAC in my campaign for Congress to secure the Republican nomination in NJ's 11th Congressional District. The Biden Administration's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened our enemies, weakened the support of our allies, and has made the world less safe than it was just a few years ago. In Congress, I pledge to support an American First agenda that puts our country first by securing our border, fighting the out-of-control inflation, and restoring the rights of parents. As the 'America First Veteran', I am the only candidate that has the experience and conviction to stand true to my conservative values and retire Mikie Sherrill in November."
ABOUT: Toby Anderson is a conservative small business owner, Iraq War Veteran, husband, and father to three young children. Toby is running for Congress with the 'America First Veteran' slogan to restore parental rights, control Inflation and to put an end to the leftist policies and cancel culture supported by the Biden-Pelosi-Sherrill agenda. In Congress, Toby will fight for the conservative principles of freedom and individual responsibility. Toby believes that the outsized reach of government into every facet of our lives, including our rights as parents, our businesses and our wallets has grown out of control, and it needs to STOP. He’s ready to continue his long service to our nation in this next capacity. Learn more at: tobyforcongress.com
Toby Anderson
Toby Anderson For Congress, Inc.
+1 973-500-8025
email us here