Submit Release
News Search

There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,293 in the last 365 days.

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTER'S DEBATE – TOBY ANDERSON INTRODUCES ‘TRUE CHOICE ACT’ PRO-LIFE LEGISLATION

America First Veteran - Toby Anderson - Logo

America First Veteran - Toby Anderson - Logo

America First Veteran - Toby Anderson - Taking Back NJ CD-11

America First Veteran - Toby Anderson - Taking Back NJ CD-11

Yesterday, during the League of Women Voters (LWV) debate, Pro-Life candidate Toby Anderson offered his plan to introduce his “True Choice Act” legislation.

Choice is often presented as simply to abort the child or to have the baby and be saddled with all of the obligations of having a child. The True Choice Act provides a real choice for pregnant women.”
— Toby Anderson
MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

New Jersey’s 11th – Yesterday, during the League of Women Voters (LWV) debate, Pro-Life candidate Toby Anderson offered his plan to introduce his “True Choice” legislation, Notably, primary opponents Tayfun Selen and Paul DeGroot declined to participate in the LWV debate. Toby Anderson renews his challenge for all candidates to participate in a minimum of two debates.

Toby’s plan for the “True Choice Act:”

All Abortion providers throughout the US, at the federal government’s expense, will be required to offer and have the ability to deliver bab(ies) prematurely rather than proceed with the abortion, giving the mother a true choice even up to the moments before the scheduled abortion operation.

In order to eliminate one of the primary motivations for abortions and to demonstrate an understanding of the difficulties some expectant mothers face, the mother will be released of all financial, legal and personal obligation to the child(ren) when they choose to give birth to them.

The federal government will pay for the cost of the birth, NICU care and the fostering of the child(ren) until adoption.

The federal government will provide guaranteed loans to clinics to obtain the necessary equipment and supplies needed to add this capability to their facilities.

The Federal Government will fund research to make babies viable at even earlier stages of pregnancy with the appropriate care.

This legislation will criminalize the sale or use of aborted fetal tissue. Only tissue resulting from a natural miscarriage would be allowed to be used and/or sold for scientific purposes. This is to reduce commercial motivations to encourage abortions.

Toby Anderson
Toby Anderson For Congress, Inc.
+1 973-500-8025
email us here

League of Women Voter's Debate - Toby Anderson introduces the "True Choice Act"

You just read:

LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTER'S DEBATE – TOBY ANDERSON INTRODUCES ‘TRUE CHOICE ACT’ PRO-LIFE LEGISLATION

Distribution channels: Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.