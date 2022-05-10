AMERICA FIRST VETERAN, TOBY ANDERSON, TO TAYFUN SELEN AND PAUL DEGROOT: "LET US HEAR WHAT YOU STAND FOR"
America First Veteran and NJ CD-11 GOP Congressional candidate, Toby Anderson calls for two debates before Primary on 6/7MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Toby Anderson, America First Veteran, candidate for Congress in New Jersey’s 11th district, called on Tayfun Selen and Paul DeGroot to participate in at least two debates prior to the June 7th primary election.
“It’s unconscionable to think that any candidate for office would refuse to face voters in an open and public debate, and simply begs the question – ‘Why not let voters hear your positions?’'' said Anderson. “Republican voters deserve to hear the candidates’ stance on the issues, and make an informed decision as to which candidate is best prepared to take on Mikie Sherrill. I’m calling on Mr. Selen and Mr. DeGroot to show their positions to the public and participate in a minimum of two debates before primary election day.”
Toby Anderson has already agreed to participate in a candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters to take place on May 11, an invitation rejected by Tayfun Selen and Paul DeGroot.
