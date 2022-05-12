Verito Technologies Announces Partnership with the NAEA, Also Sponsors Tax Summit 2022

Verito Technologies has announced a partnership with NAEA to provide strategic access to high-tech cloud solutions for NAEA's enrolled agents and members.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Verito Technologies, a leading cloud solution provider and renowned Tax and Accounting software hosting provider, has announced a partnership with NAEA to provide strategic access to high-tech cloud solutions for NAEA's enrolled agents and members. Founded in 1972 to emphasize the role of education and community, NAEA is the largest association of tax professionals in the United States.

This partnership has been planned and executed with the urgent need for secure cloud solutions amongst tax professionals and enrolled agents. Cybersecurity threats have become a significant cause for concern, especially with the sensitive nature of client-related data that tax professionals handle. By accessing Verito's Cloud, users benefit from a highly secure access to a dedicated cloud server that hosts their data and business applications.

Under this partnership, NAEA members and enrolled agents will receive a discount on cloud solutions provided by Verito. Members can access more details about this partnership here.

"We are delighted to partner with NAEA. This partnership is a fantastic opportunity to help tax professionals and enrolled agents climb the ladder of success with the right cloud technology," said Jatin Narang, CEO of Verito Technologies. "As with NAEA's commitment to creating networking and educational opportunities for enrolled agents, our team is similarly dedicated to serving each client with the proper cloud solution for their unique business needs."

Besides this, the prominent cloud service provider will also sponsor NAEA 2022 Tax Summit to be held from July 24 - 26. For more information about registration, speakers, pricing, and the schedule of NAEA Tax Summit 2022, click here.



Megan Killian, Executive Vice President of NAEA says "This partnership with Verito will benefit both our members and the clients they serve. This is a great fit as a value-added service for many tax practices."



Per data from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), 4.8 million identity theft and fraud complaints were received in 2020 alone. With the rising dependence on the Internet for everyday tasks, cloud hosting solutions have proved to be a game-changer for tax pros. Verito Technologies will continue to spread awareness about the advantages of cloud technology, lowering the entry barriers for enrolled agents and professionals to benefit from cloud hosting. Verito’s wide array of cloud solutions includes tax software hosting (UltraTax, Lacerte, ProSystem fx, Drake and others), accounting software hosting, dedicated servers, and more.



About Verito Technologies

Verito Technologies is a comprehensive cloud solution provider helping tax and accounting professionals in their cloud transformation journey. The firm delivers an umbrella of cloud solutions, including QuickBooks hosting, Drake hosting, and cloud hosting for other tax software used by businesses of all sizes. For business-centric hosting services, Verito's Cloud is the best choice. Read more about Verito’s solutions at www.verito.com



About NAEA

The National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) has been powering enrolled agents, America's tax experts®, for 50 years and is the only professional association dedicated to EAs. NAEA is a non-profit membership organization composed of enrolled agents licensed by the U.S. Treasury Department. NAEA provides the networking, educational opportunities, programs and services that enable enrolled agents and other tax professionals to excel beyond their peers. Enrolled agents are the only federally licensed tax practitioners who both specialize in taxation and have unlimited rights to represent taxpayers before the Internal Revenue Service. To find out more, visit www.naea.org