Cayuga Centers Partners with Rochester Regional Health to Provide Mammograms to Women in the Auburn Community

AUBURN, NEW YORK , UPSTATE , May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cayuga Centers announces its partnership with Rochester Regional Health’s Mobile Mammography Center (RRH) to provide mammograms to women in the Auburn community on Friday June 3rd, 2021 from 10am to 3pm EDT.

This event is open to all women over 40 in the community as well as Cayuga Centers’ staff who have not received a screening in the last 12 months. Eligible women should register for appointments online by clicking on this link. All participants will receive a $5 Walmart gift card once they have completed their mammogram privately on the medically certified coach van.

Christy Robinson, Assistant Vice President of Safety, Risk, Health and Wellness at Cayuga Centers says the organization is “focused on the importance of preventative screenings and allowing our staff and foster parents the time and access to have these completed.”

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a mammogram can be pivotal to early detection of breast cancer, making treatments more successful and increasing survival rates. Some studies found that early screening decreased breast cancer deaths by up to 29 percent.

This event marks the third year Cayuga Centers will be hosting RRH’s mobile mammography center on its Auburn campus. Cayuga Centers hosted the breast health screening event for the community last March - this year to adhere to CDC guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, all patients will be required to wear a mask or face covering at the screening site.

Zoe Hutchinson
Cayuga Centers
+1 646-740-1899
