FDLE arrests Fernandina Beach man for possession of child sexual abuse material

May 12, 2022 FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – FDLE agents this morning arrested Jason Thomas Roberts, 45, of Fernandina Beach on 13 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The investigation of Roberts began on January 14, after FDLE agents received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). The tips alerted agents to an online address sharing files depicting possible child sexual abuse material.

Still images and videos discovered included children in sexual situations with adults and other children. Two files were confirmed by NCMEC to include children identified by law enforcement in previous investigations. Roberts is the owner of JTR Leadership Training and co-owner of Key Fitness Personal Training and a former Boy Scout leader.

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office assisted FDLE in this case.

Roberts was booked into the Nassau County Jail. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Fourth Judicial Circuit. This investigation is active. If you have information about Jason Thomas Roberts that may help investigators, please contact Special Agent Bill Bowes at the FDLE Jacksonville Regional Operations Center, (904) 360-7100.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001