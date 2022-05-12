Contemporary Reiki from Reiki London Contemporary Reiki from Reiki London Contemporary Reiki for Boosting Wellbeing Contemporary Reiki for Feeling Like You Again

Move over woo-woo. There’s a renaissance taking place in the world of energy healing. ‘Contemporary Reiki’, a modern approach to an ancient healing practice.

Contemporary Reiki offers simple, easy to access treatments that are no more mystifying than going to the gym for a workout.” — Andrea, founder of Contemporary Reiki

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contemporary Reiki Takes An Ancient Healing Art Into The Present

Move over woo-woo. There’s a renaissance taking place in the world of energy healing with the introduction of ‘Contemporary Reiki’, a modern approach to an ancient healing practice.

Contemporary Reiki is accessible energy healing, supplying results you can feel. The new approach to a centuries old method of hands-on healing is taking off with young professionals throughout London, who haven’t time head East to ‘find themselves’, but who still value and prioritise their wellbeing.

Contemporary Reiki offers simple, easy to access treatments that are no more mystifying than going to the gym for a workout. Its holistic approach complements many treatment methods like physiotherapy and is a beneficial alternative to prescription drugs, many of which come with a long list of unpleasant side effects.

With many in the field who make their living from offering courses, it’s a breath of fresh air to find an alternative treatment that is effective and simply complements the modern, everyday lifestyle.

Contemporary Reiki is available from Reiki London as a mobile therapy service, making it both convenient and accessible for a busy modern lifestyle.

What is Reiki?

Reiki is a Japanese healing technique that uses gentle touch to ease stress, pain, and stimulate the body's natural healing processes. Its roots are held within ancient Buddhist scriptures and it has been practiced in the East for many centuries.

Its holistic approach provides treatments that are available to clients wherever it’s most convenient, whether at home or at work, so they can prioritise their wellbeing.

Here are 5 common benefits of contemporary Reiki treatments

1. A sense of deep relaxation and wellbeing from the comfort of home, or your office.

2. Aids the relief of anxiety and mental distress.

3. Rebalances energy throughout the body and surrounding energy fields.

4. Aids mental clarity around issues facing clients.

5. Complements and supports medical and other methods of treatment.

How does Reiki work?

Reiki uses universal energy to It is a natural, safe, and effective way to promote and improve physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual well-being.

Reiki treatments are gentle, natural and non-invasive, using the body’s own energy field. When energy flows freely around and through the body, a person is healthier than when their energy is flow is restricted.

Energies can become blocked for a number of reasons, creating or worsening mental, physical and emotional problems. Reiki energy clears blockages through energy centre, or chakras, and aids in the creation of a healthy energy flow, allowing a return to better wellbeing.

Note: Reiki is a healing practice and is not intended to replace medical advice. Always consult your doctor for advice on health conditions.