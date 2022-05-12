QuoteWerks Wins 3 Top Rated Awards
QuoteWerks has earned the Top Rated Award for CPQ Software, Proposal Software, and Quote To Cash Software from TrustRadius.
Buyers have many options when it comes to CPQ software. QuoteWerks has won a Top Rated Award for CPQ Software in 2022”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QuoteWerks, the market leading sales quoting and proposal solution, today announced the solution won a "Top Rated Proposal Software Award for 2022", "Top Rated CPQ Software Award for 2022", and "Top Rated Quote To Cash Software Award for 2022" by TrustRadius.
— Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius
"We're really excited to be recognized by our own users as a software solution that helps so many companies simplify their sales process and see an ROI in a very short time," stated John C. Lewe IV, President, and Founder at QuoteWerks. "At QuoteWerks, we've always prided ourselves in providing a complete, affordable, and easy-to-use solution for automating the sales process for our users, and receiving these awards truly validates our belief that our software makes a difference."
“Buyers have many options when it comes to CPQ software. QuoteWerks has won a Top Rated Award for CPQ Software in 2022,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “QuoteWerks earned this Top Rated award based directly on feedback from their customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius value the automation, quote visibility, and improvements to workflow with QuoteWerks.”
QuoteWerks has been presented with a Top Rated Trust Radius award for over 5 consecutive years from their reviewers.
Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer. A detailed breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners can be found on the TrustRadius website.
Real Verified User Review:
“We saw the need to acquire QuoteWerks because our quoting system was very manual. Now with this software, we streamline the entire process. The start-up was done very quickly because it had a customer service that accompanied us at all times, and until the entire installation was ready, they did not leave us, and that made us very happy because we knew that if at any time we needed their help, we called them and they helped us right away.” Bernadette Johnsen, Senior Account Manager, Arrow Electronics
Visit QuoteWerks’ TrustRadius profile for a complete listing of all verified reviews.
About TrustRadius
TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.
About QuoteWerks
QuoteWerks is an affordable turn-key quoting and proposal solution with over 88,000 Users in 101 countries. What sets QuoteWerks apart is its 55+ integrations with CRM (such as ACT!, Autotask, ConnectWise Manage, salesforce, Kaseya BMS, MS CRM, Outlook and more), Accounting (QuickBooks and Sage 50), Distributors (Ingram Micro, Tech Data, SYNNEX, and more), FedEx/UPS, Leasing, Sales Tax, Dell, Cisco, HP, CDW, and more.
Brian Laufer
Aspire Technologies, Inc
+ + 14072481481
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other