Centraleyes Integrates the Cyber Resilience Review Assessment to its Next-Generation GRC Platform
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022
CRR is a lightweight, interview-based assessment method that was created by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the purpose of evaluating the cybersecurity and service continuity practices of critical infrastructure owners and operators.
The CRR Assessment utilizes one standard set of Maturity Indicator Level (MIL) questions. The MIL questions examine the institutionalization of CRR practices within an organization.
The integration of CRR with Centraleyes’s framework library allows companies to seamlessly run through the assessment process. The platform offers you a smart questionnaire, real-time customized scoring, and prioritized remediation guidance to fully implement the CRR controls based on your desired MIL.
The CRR gives a greater knowledge of an organization’s cybersecurity posture, as well as increased awareness of the importance of effective cybersecurity management within the enterprise.
The Centraleyes automated platform helps organizations evaluate their cyber hygiene, with respect to the organization’s cyber resilience. With the integrated CRR collaborative smart questionnaire, companies can assess their current security controls to improve the cyber resilience.
As the CRR assessment is completed in the platform, the remediation center is updated in real-time, providing actionable steps for the organization to implement.
Using the Centraleyes platform, with its CRR integration, results in saving hundreds of hours and resources, more accurate and measurable data, and peace of mind.
About Centraleyes
Centraleyes is a next generation GRC platform that gives organizations an unparalleled understanding of their cyber risk and compliance. The platform addresses the main pain points of GRC by providing no-code deployment with single-day implementation and onboarding, automation and orchestration of data collection and analysis, and real-time dashboards and reports that enable its customer to make smarter strategic decisions. This is truly cyber risk management reimagined.
