Derby Barracks/ 2nd Degree Attempted Murder, Gross Neg Opp, DUI

CASE#: 22A5001877

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Logan Miller

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/11/2022 @ 2150 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beach Road Boating Access, Greensboro, VT

VIOLATION: Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation – Serious Bodily Injury Resulting

ACCUSED: Parker Clark

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

VICTIM: Tyler Friend

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Craftsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/11/2022, at approximately 2150 hours, Vermont state Police was notified of an incident where someone had been struck by a truck. First responders were notified the victim, later to be identified as a Tyler Friend, was unconscious in a cornfield off S. Albany Road in the Town of Craftsbury, VT. Assisting departments included Hardwick Rescue, Glover Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, Craftsbury Fire, Orleans County Sherriff’s and later, DHART helicopter services.

Upon trooper’s arrival, the operator of the truck involved in the collision was identified as Parker Clark. While on scene, it was determined the incident actually occurred at the boating ramp access on Beach Road in the Town of Greensboro. Due to the significant nature of the victim’s injuries, Friend was flown via helicopter to the University of Vermont Medical Center.

During initial investigation, Clark was found to show signs and indicators of impairment and was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. Clark was taken into custody, transported to the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks where he was processed for DUI.

Further Investigation revealed Clark was doing donuts in the parking lot when he struck Friend who was standing in the parking lot. Clark loaded Friend into his truck where he drove him to a remote farm off S. Albany Road in Craftsbury, drove across a cornfield to the woods line, dragged/carried the juvenile over a small ravine and down into a slow-moving creek. Clark got back into his truck and got stuck in the mud, rendering him unable to leave. Clark subsequently returned to Friend in the wooded ravine and pulled/carried him back out before making his way to the local farm to call for help.

Friend is considered to be in critical condition.

Clark is facing charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder, DUI #1, and Gross Negligent Operation with Serious Bodily Injury resulting.

Parker Clark was ordered jailed without bail Thursday morning at the Northern State Correctional Facility in Coventry pending arraignment scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport.

This investigation is in its infancy stages and will continue. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

