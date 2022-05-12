Samsung kicks off Solve for Tomorrow 2022

VIETNAM, May 12 -

The "Solve for Tomorrow" contest is an opportunity for students to be empowered to illustrate social responsibility and make a better community through technology solutions. Photo courtesy of the organiser

HCM CITY — Samsung Vina Electronics Co Ltd (SAVINA), Samsung Electronics Vietnam Co Ltd (SEV), and Junior Achievement Vietnam (JA Vietnam) on Thursday officially launched the fourth season of the "Solve for Tomorrow 2022" contest to encourage students to apply technology in practice to tackle social and local problems.

After the three successful seasons since 2019, "Solve for Tomorrow" has become an annual innovative playground for secondary and high school students across the country, attracting many students nationwide. More than a playground, the contest is an opportunity for students to be empowered to illustrate society's responsibilities and make a better community through technology solutions.

In 2021, the contest resonated with more than 75,000 students and teachers and received almost 1,500 submissions from 315 schools across the country. Across the competition, Vietnamese students demonstrated many innovative science and technology projects.

This year, the fourth season of Solve for Tomorrow 2022 will be held in Việt Nam from May 12 to November 13. The contest is divided into two groups including middle school students and high school students. With the teachers' guidance, students will apply STEM on researching and developing solutions to solve social or local problems related to four areas: Society, Environment, Education, Health and Wellness. With many attractive prize categories, the total prize value is up to VNĐ2 billion.

Choi Joo Ho, President of Samsung Vietnam said: "At Samsung, we always believe in the Việt Nam young talents' future - who will be the masters of technology and socially responsible - creating the future, and leading the development of Việt Nam. Therefore, with the global philosophy of "Togother for Tomorrow - Enabling People", Samsung commits to accompanying and empowering the young Vietnamese generation to contribute to the most practical developments for Việt Nam in the future."

Kevin Lee, General Director of Samsung Vina, said: "More and more schools are bringing STEM into the curriculum in Việt Nam; however, it still has many challenges, lack of output evaluation tools which are by-products and a playground for students to demonstrate their creativity. With the desire to impel STEM, Samsung has organised the Solve for Tomorrow contest for years to create a main STEM playground for passionate students and give the young generation opportunities to apply the association's technology and to solve complex problems and social issues. Furthermore, the teachers and students can participate in online training and mentoring sessions with industry advisors to improve research ability, ideas and project presentations."

Đoàn Bích Ngọc, CEO of JA Vietnam said: "We are proud to have long-term cooperation with Samsung to organise the Solve for Tomorrow contest - the country's leading large-scale STEM contest. Through this developing playground, the contest will allow young talents to nurture technological creativity, demonstrate the young digital citizen's social responsibility and create positive changes for the community. In particular, the contest is held virtually with various online training activities besides core knowledge and soft skills. It is not only attracting urban students but also those from remote areas." — VNS