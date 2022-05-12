CE shares four aspirations for youth development

MACAU, May 12 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said the Government of the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) would work further to create fresh opportunities for young people to show their talents and broaden their vision, while also heightening their sense of responsibility to the country, and assisting in the promotion of their upward and horizontal mobility in terms of career development.

Mr Ho said the MSAR Government paid great attention to its work related to young people, and would endeavour to create new platforms for them to express their views.

The Chief Executive made the remarks on Wednesday (11 May) at a seminar for young people from all walks of life, to enable them to learn about the important speeches by President Xi Jinping.

The Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Fu Ziying, also delivered a speech at the seminar. A total of six youth representatives shared their views during the meeting.

The Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Ms Ao Ieong U; Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, Mr Zheng Xincong; and some 150 youth representatives and people representing local youth associations, attended the seminar.

Mr Ho cited President Xi in his important speech delivered at a recent ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Youth League of China, when he hailed the contributions made by young communists over the past century, and called on the latest generation of young people to offer energy and creativity to push forward national rejuvenation.

The continued implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle, and the future of Macao, was to be carried on the shoulders of local young people, said Mr Ho. The implementation of the “patriots governing Macao” principle required the involvement of young people with excellent qualities, so they could run Macao in future, he added.

Mr Ho raised with young people a total of four aspirations, and encouraged them to integrate closely into overall national development.

The first aspiration shared by Mr Ho was that young people should inherit, as a core value, patriotism toward the country and toward Macao. In the face of the complex global situation and an ethos that differed in places around the world, local young people had to abide by the correct path in terms of reinforcing their political awareness and sense of national security. Mr Ho called on young people to integrate closely into overall national development while in the pursuit of their personal goals.

Mr Ho’s second aspiration focused on the overall enhancement of young people’s competiveness. Macao young people had to keep improving themselves in a world that was fiercely competitive, he said. They had to be fearless regarding the challenges they faced, and had to be dedicated to keeping their outlook up-to-date.

The third aspiration shared by Mr Ho was to hold correct moral values, especially in terms of having a positive attitude irrespective of either transient success in life or failure. For each generation of young people, the ability to find success relied on their diligence and commitment, said Mr Ho.

The Chief Executive’s fourth aspiration for young people was that they should seize the opportunities available in the new era and contribute to overall national development. Young people had to fulfil their duties in the country’s pursuit of the realisation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The new development patterns in the country, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin had all provided promising opportunity for young people. The MSAR Government would continue to support local young people in their effort to integrate themselves into overall national development.

Mr Ho additionally called on youth associations and other patriotic groups to continue their youth work, in order to lead and serve young people, and ensure continued implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle.

In his speech, Liaison Office Director Mr Fu shared with the young people participating in the event his understanding of the topic of youth development.

First, young people should hold firm in their loyalty to the country and to Macao. The future of Macao was closely connected to the development of the country. Young people should adhere to a strong sense of national identity, passing to future generations in Macao the city’s excellent tradition of patriotism.

Second, young people should take the responsibility for their part in the new era, for realisation of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. They had to firmly implement the “One country, two systems” principle, and courageously explore integration into national development, as well as faithfully uphold harmony and stability.

Third, they should seek to advance themselves and be pillars of the society. Young people were being asked to follow the spirit of the ideas outlined in President’s important speeches, in order to contribute youthful energy and creativity to the revitalisation work for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, and the long-term stability of “One country, two systems” principle in Macao, said Mr Fu.