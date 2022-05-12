Calcium Carbide Market Advances In Technology Improves Productivity

Calcium Carbide Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The advancement in production technologies is a key trend gaining popularity in the calcium carbide market. Calcium carbide market research shows that production technologies improve productivity by applying new technologies to reduce human effort and production time. For instance, in January 2020, Germany-based chemicals company, AlzChem Group, introduced CacliPro to the Russian steel industry. CalciPro is highly effective for calcium treatment of molten steel and provides enhanced castability and mechanical qualities of finished steel products.

In July 2021, Nigu Chemie GmbH, a Germany-based chemical company, merged with AlzChem Trostberg for an undisclosed amount. The merger is expected to enhance AlzChem’s portfolio of specialty chemicals and offer better products and services for suppliers and customers. AlzChem Trostberg is a Germany-based chemicals company that produces products containing calcium carbide.

The global calcium carbide market size is expected to grow from $13.80 billion in 2021 to $14.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global calcium carbide market size is expected to reach $18.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.52%.

Rising demand for plastic products is expected to propel the growth of the calcium carbide market. Calcium carbide is widely used for the production of plastic, PVC plastic products, and synthetic rubber. For instance, according to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in July 2021, India exported plastic raw materials worth $352.04 million, for a total value of $1.57 billion from April 2021 to July 2021. The plastic products market is expected to grow from $993.1 billion in 2021 to $1,320.1 billion by 2026. According to the calcium carbide market analysis, the increasing demand for plastic products is expected to drive the market during the period.

Major players covered in the global calcium carbide industry are AlzChem, Carbide Industries LLC, DCM Shriram Ltd, Denka Company Limited, Inner Mongolia Biayanhu Chemical Co. Ltd, Iran Carbide, KC Group, Lonza Group Ltd, MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd., Merck KGaA, Mil-Spec Industries Corporation, PT Emdeki Utama Tbk, Xinjiang Tianye (Group) Co. Ltd, Ningxia Jinhaoyuan Chemical Group Co. Ltd, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

TBRC’s global calcium carbide market report is segmented by application into acetylene gas, calcium cyanamide, reducing and dehydrating agents, desulfurizing and deoxidizing agent, others, by end-user into chemical, metallurgy, pharmaceutical, food, others, by distribution channel into online, offline.

