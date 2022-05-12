Automotive IoT Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the automotive IoT market size is expected to grow from $115.06 billion in 2021 to $125.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The global automotive IoT market size is expected to grow to $219.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.0%. Automotive predictive diagnostics solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive IoT market growth.

Want to learn more on the automotive IoT market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5853&type=smp

The automotive IoT market consists of sales revenue generated by entities (organizations, partnerships, sole proprietors) through IoT hardware, software and services to automotive customers. Automotive IoT is an integration of sensors, gadgets, software applications, and others designed to perform a specific or wide range of activities, such as fleet management, predictive diagnostics, and others.

Global Automotive IoT Market Trends

Automotive predictive diagnostics solutions are a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive IoT market. The automotive companies are partnering with technology players for the integration of predictive diagnostics solutions into their existing models, which allows the upkeep frequency to be as low as possible to stop unplanned reactive maintenance, without incurring costs related to doing an excessive amount of preventive maintenance. The predictive maintenance systems within the vehicle, continuously monitor, collects, record, transfer and evaluate data from in-vehicle sensors to keep track of vehicle functional metrics.

Global Automotive IoT Market Segments

The global automotive IoT market is segmented:

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Connectivity: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated

By Application: Infotainment, Fleet Management, Predictive Maintenance, Vehicle Security, Automatic Driver Assistance System, Others

By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers, Aftermarket

By Geography: The global automotive IoT market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global automotive IoT market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-iot-global-market-report

Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive IoT global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global automotive IoT global market, automotive IoT global market share, automotive IoT global market segments and geographies, automotive iot global market trends, automotive IoT global market players, automotive IoT global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The automotive IoT global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Automotive IoT Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Texas Instruments, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, TomTom, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, AT&T, Apple, and Robert Bosch.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

Automotive Centre Console Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-centre-console-global-market-report

Automotive DC-DC Converters Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-dc-dc-converters-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC