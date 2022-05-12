Blended Perspectives Named Appfire Red Hot Partner (2021)

We excel in helping our customers leverage their Atlassian products to the fullest extent possible and Appfire's portfolio of apps are a key tool for our success in this regard.” — Miles Faulkner

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blended Perspectives, a leading North American Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner, providing unique offerings including Synthesis™ Solution Blueprints and MARS™ analytical insights into the Atlassian Marketplace, has been named as a Red Hot Partner for 2021 by Appfire, a leading provider of Atlassian apps built to solve big problems.

The Red Hot Partner award recognizes an elite group of solution partners in the Atlassian ecosystem with strong year-over-year growth and outstanding sales volumes of Appfire's portfolio of apps.

"Blended Perspectives is delighted to receive the Red Hot Partner award from Appfire," said Blended Perspectives CEO Miles Faulkner. "We excel in helping our customers leverage their Atlassian products to the fullest extent possible and Appfire's portfolio of apps are a key tool for our success in this regard."

On Blended Perspectives' success, Appfire Co-Founder and CEO Randall Ward said: "We're thrilled to recognize the amazing team at Blended Perspectives as an Appfire 2021 Red Hot Partner. Our continued partnership with Blended Perspectives, and their team's proven track record of expertise when representing Appfire's product solutions for our joint customers, is invaluable."

You can read Appfire's full announcement here.



About Appfire

Appfire is a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem delivering solutions across nine categories to agile and business teams. Over 30,000 customers worldwide, from the enterprise to SMBs, use Appfire apps to make work flow in their organizations. With the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace, our focused solutions help teams of all disciplines with Product Portfolio Management, IT Service Management, Agile, and more. Learn more at appfire.com.

About Blended Perspectives

Blended Perspectives is an Atlassian Platinum Solutions Partner based in North America. We offer full lifecycle support for all Atlassian tools including consulting, training, hosting, license management, and support in addition to our unique offerings of Synthesis™ and MARS™. You can find out more at www.blendedperspectives.com or get in touch with us at hello@blendedperspectives.com.