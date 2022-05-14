AEX Liquidity Mining Beginners Guide
To celebrate 3rd anniversary of AEX Finance and as a thanks to users, AEX is launching a series of liquidity mining activities that offer higher average profitsHONG KONG, CHINA, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASwap is a liquidity mining product based on AMM launched in 2020 by AEX. It consists of 6 liquidity pools, namely GAT Pool, Stable Pool, Hot Pool, Activity Pool, Interest Raise Pool and Moon Pool. Every liquidity pool includes two different coins such as ETH, Solana, BSC, HECO, and Polkadot. By now, the TVL of ASwap has exceeded 200 million dollars, accumulatively generating more than $41216728 of profits for users. Detailed information: https://www.aex.com/page/amm_swap.html#/poolList?type=2
Beginner Friendly Liquidity Mining Product
Liquidity Mining Product is a safe, stable and profitable product that allows you to invest in or withdraw digital assets at any time. The beginner-friendly ASwap offers many liquidity pools with over 100 coin types. No lock-up, asset security, high APR and fast swap.
200+ Liquidity Pools
ASwap allows digital assets to be exchanged on different chains. 100+ types of coins can develop 200+ liquidity pools where users can exchange coins via ASwap. Generally, users can get revenue in GAT (AEX platform coin) or stablecoins or get hot coins like GMT and DOGE as rewards for Genesis mining. When Genesis mining ends, all received coins will be converted into equivalent stablecoins or GAT. It is worth mentioning that users who are dissatisfied with the current liquidity pools can build their own liquidity pool to earn trading fees (in GAT) and mining revenue.
Flexible Access, No Lock-up
Among the biggest risks in liquidity mining are liquidation and volatile loss. Different protocols have different ways of liquidation, while AEX does not lock up positions, allowing users to avoid this risk. At the same time, AEX's professional quantitative organisations help users hedge the risk so that the unpredictable loss is minimised. Users can invest or withdraw their digital assets at any time and do not have to worry about missing an opportunity.
High asset security with 0 incidents
AEX has been running safely for 9 years since it was established in 2013. To date, there has been neither a theft nor a security incident, proving that AEX deserves trust.
Above-average APR
ASwap offers several liquidity pools with a APR that is higher than the industry average and where users enjoy 0 gas charges and a quick receipt of interest. The Stable Pool, as the most popular mining pool, includes two stablecoins where users can earn income at low risk and enjoy APR up to 16.9%, and the average annual income is about 10-15%. Parts of the Stable Pool can even enjoy an increase in interest rates.
Quick Swap
AEX supports fast arrival with 22 channels for fiat and cryptocurrencies. By participating in ASwap, users can receive the mining token quickly via spot swap or direct fiat conversion.
How to start ASwap Liquidity Mining?
There are 6 liquidity mining pools with corresponding ways to join.
1. GAT Pool
It contains GAT-Token liquidity pools. Users can join it by adding GAT and other tokens in a certain proportion into the GAT Pool. Click ASwap > List of liquidity Pools > GAT Pool to join. Users will get GAT as rewards.
2. Stable Pool
It contains stablecoin liquidity pools where users can earn income with low risk due to the low price fluctuations of stablecoins. Users can join it by adding two stablecoins in a certain ratio to the stable pool. Click ASwap > List of Liquidity Pools > Stable Pool to join. Users will receive GAT or hot coins as rewards. Please note that some Stable Pools may receive interest rate increases (if users invest more, the interest rate will also increase). On this 3rd anniversary (May 1 - May 15), the Stable Pool has launched the promotion "Mine DOGE for free, Enjoy 600% Genesis APR". After Genesis mining, users will receive USDT as a reward and can continuously earn passive income.
3. Hot Pool
It includes some currently hot coins such as BTC, ETH and DOGE. Users can join it by adding two hot coins in a certain ratio to the Hot Pool. Click ASwap > List of liquidity Pools > Hot Pool to join. Users will receive GAT as a reward. It is obvious that no matter in which liquidity pool, the APR is always around the 10%-15%, higher than the industry average.
4. Activity Pool
This is where the latest activities on ASwap are presented, such as genesis mining and adding new coin pairs, in which especially newbies can participate. Usually, users who participate in these activities receive a high APR as a reward. The earlier users participate, the more they receive as APR fluctuates with TVL. Click ASwap > List of liquidity Pools > Activity Pool to join.
5. Interest Rate Hike Pool
The more users invest, the higher interest they receive. Click ASwap > List of liquidity Pools > Interest Rate Hike Pool to join.
6. Moon Pool
It is a special pool for genesis mining, which usually offers genesis mining activities for some hot coins. Users can add some stablecoins in a certain ratio to participate in the activity and get the hot coins as returns. The earlier users join, the more they will get, because Genesis APR fluctuates with TVL. When the activity ends, all the rewards you receive will be converted into equivalent USDT. Click ASwap > List of Liquidity Pools > Moon Pool to join.
Self-built Mining Pool
If the current pools cannot meet the users' requirements, one option is to create a pool yourself by clicking ASwap > Create a Liquidity Pool. It helps users to earn profits as well as transaction fees. A maximum of 8 coins can be added and the total percentage of the added coin must be 1. The default transaction fee is 0.3%.
