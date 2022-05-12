Submit Release
Westminster Barracks/ Possession of Brass Knuckles and Possession of Heroin

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 22B1002858

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule

STATION: Westminster Barracks                    

CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 05/10/2022 at approximately 1630 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street in the town of Springfield, VT

VIOLATION: Possession of Brass Knuckles and Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED: Paul Lachapelle Jr.  

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police were investigating an incident which had occurred on the previous evening in the town of Weathersfield. At that time our investigation revealed that Paul Lachapelle Jr. was in possession of brass knuckles. Lachapelle was arrested without incident, during which time it was discovered he was in possession of heroin. Lachapelle was transported to the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is due to appear in court on 6/28/22 at 0800 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 0800 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Y

BAIL: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Austin Soule

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Putney, VT, 05346

802-722-4600

Austin.Soule@vermont.gov

 

 

