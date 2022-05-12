Westminster Barracks/ Possession of Brass Knuckles and Possession of Heroin
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1002858
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Austin Soule
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 722-4600
DATE/TIME: 05/10/2022 at approximately 1630 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Valley Street in the town of Springfield, VT
VIOLATION: Possession of Brass Knuckles and Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Paul Lachapelle Jr.
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Springfield, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date and time, Vermont State Police were investigating an incident which had occurred on the previous evening in the town of Weathersfield. At that time our investigation revealed that Paul Lachapelle Jr. was in possession of brass knuckles. Lachapelle was arrested without incident, during which time it was discovered he was in possession of heroin. Lachapelle was transported to the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is due to appear in court on 6/28/22 at 0800 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/28/2022 at 0800 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: Y
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Austin Soule
Westminster Barracks
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Putney, VT, 05346
802-722-4600