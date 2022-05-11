Suspect Sought in Burglary Two Offenses: 1300 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 1300 block of R Street, Northwest.

On Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 3:55 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

On Saturday, March 26, 2022, at approximately 4:53 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these videos:

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.