A RECKONING ON BEHALF OF ASTRA VEDA SHAREHOLDERS -- STOCK TRANSACTIONS CHALLENGED IN US DISTRICT COURT
Current Chairman files a complaint in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York Against Convertible Note Funder Blackbridge Capital.
Astra Veda Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASTA)
A fiduciary is someone who has undertaken to act for and on behalf of another in a particular matter in circumstances which give rise to a relationship of trust and confidence.”AURORA, COLORADO, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Astra Veda Corporation (EXMKT: ASTA) announces that it filed a complaint against hedge fund and convertible note debt funder Blackbridge Capital LLC and its managers, Alexander Dillon and Cosmin Panait for multiple alleged federal securities laws violations and is seeking the return of all stock (or its cash equivalent) that may have been unlawfully taken through convertible note conversions. The complaint also alleges major RICO violations against the defendants for engaging in unlawful debt collection in violation of Federal law as the underlying transactions violated New York’s criminal usury laws.
The complaint may be accessed in the Filings and Disclosures portion of the company’s web site: https://www.astra-veda.com/investors
CASE 1:22-CV-03799 UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK
For the plaintiff | Basile Law Firm | (516) 455-1500
“The complaint filed against Blackbridge Capital, LLC is the first case we are filing against an alleged securities act and RICO violator as our management team continues to remain focused on taking a proactive position in pursuing (alleged) illegal securities activities as reflected in the complaint that has and continues to damage our shareholders,” said CEO Mick Davis. “Our shareholders should know that we continue to take steps to assess our stock’s performance, monitor social media and will legally pursue all parties that may have hurt the company and its shareholders, no matter how distant in the past.
The ousted former CEO and his Board of Directors along with conspiring bad actors are currently in litigation being adjudicated in the Los Angeles Superior Court. Mr. Listermann is accused of self-enrichment, tax fraud and numerous other fiduciary neglect claims.
“Astra Veda will continue to do its own part to advance our own financial disclosure practices and identify and pursue those who have engaged in other illegal securities activities involving our stock including disseminating false and misleading social media statements. CEOs of OTC Markets companies have a principled duty and fiduciary responsibility to their shareholders to research, identify, pursue and seek to cancel all unlawful stock transactions many of which are transactions provided by convertible note lenders that form the basis for potential stock manipulation, counterfeit shares and naked short selling by their aggressive brokers”, Mr. Davis concluded.
There are a handful of other OTC companies that are standing up for their shareholders by pursuing litigation against unlawful lenders and we applaud them. Shareholders should demand that companies they invest with pursue and remedy unlawful securities transactions and if they don’t, look to invest in companies that do. Investors have a wide range of choices and should consider taking their money out of those companies that don’t seek to protect their rights.
As promised, we are dedicated to protecting our shareholder’s interest, past, present and in the future.
