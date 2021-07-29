ASTA is OTC Pink Symbol for Astra Veda Corporation
Astra Veda Corporation (OTCMKTS:ASTA)
Big News for Paranotek”PRESCOTT, AZ, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASTRA VEDA CORPORATION Chairman and CEO Mick Davis announced today that the Company provided notice to the OTC Markets Group that the required corporate action with FINRA has been completed and WorldFlix, Inc. is no longer recognized. Astra Veda Corporation is now the market recognized name of the company with a newly assigned ticker symbol ASTA.
Davis stated, "with this critical objective behind us, we reached out to the leadership at the OTC Markets Group to renew in earnest, our January 2021 application so we can file our financial disclosures before the 28 September deadline". The Company has also engaged a highly qualified law firm to provide the required review and Attorney Letter With Respect to Current Information.
The Company sent a draft copy of the required OTC Markets disclosures to the OTC Markets Group before their recommended deadline on 30 June 2021 as a precaution. The Company is taking measures to construct our financials to be worthy of the market's trust. We will meet the Rule 15c-211 amendments with updated OTC disclosures and codify our business processes, so future disclosures are Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit ready.
The PCAOB is a nonprofit corporation established by Congress to oversee the audits of public companies in order to protect investors and further the public interest in the preparation of informative, accurate, and independent audit reports and inspect registered firms' audits and quality control systems.
Now that the name and symbol change has been completed, each broker and trading platform must each directly request updates from the Depository Trust and Clearing Company (DTCC) who will in turn, request updated information from our stellar performing transfer agent. Then DTCC updates each broker's ledger. Only after these very detailed processes are completed, will open market share holders be able to see their ASTA holdings in their account. Depending on the broker, this process may take weeks. The Company has no influence or interaction on this process and understand shareholder levels of frustration.
On other matters, “Astra’s subsidiary Paranotek, has been hard at work over the past 2 years and anticipates putting out its own news releases within the next two weeks”, said Davis. “We are proud of the impressive accomplishments Finnish partner Lauri Tunnela has achieved. He has produced a robust platform that technically rivals large corporate platforms today and filed a patent application with the United State Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) last week".
In other news, Astra Veda is exploring partnerships with a select group of Defense Contractors focused on the Defense Industry Base (DIB) and inside the Intelligence Community (IC). More information will be shared as details unfold.
The entire leadership team is excited for the future of Astra Veda Corporation, and we will update shareholders through traditional media outlets and OTC Markets platforms.
Note: The company does not communicate with anyone from the public on an individual basis. We will not participate in insider trading or other inappropriate communications behavior.
All timelines, substantive news and information will be delivered by way of the OTC Markets platform or other traditional news outlets. We will compile inquiries into common themes and address them during the next periodic public update.
