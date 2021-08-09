NAWIC and Punchzee are Excited to Announce Partnership Agreement
NAWIC and Punchzee Partnership
NAWIC and Punchzee are excited to announce an affiliate partnership agreement and excited to announce new exclusive benefits for NAWIC members.
The National Association of Women In Construction (NAWIC), and Punchzee have reached an agreement that provides an extraordinary opportunity for the current members of NAWIC to utilize powerful field management software to manage, track and report construction operations professionally and efficiently.
In recognition of the tremendous value women bring to construction and trades community, Punchzee's operations management software is now available at no cost to individual members and NAWIC member companies that are 50% or greater women owned. NAWIC members that are not 50% or more women owned are eligible for a 25% lifetime discount.*
Punchzee's field management software was built from the ground up to provide the powerful functionality usually found in complex and expensive applications, to meet the needs of underserved small and medium sized trades and contractors. From real time communication between the field and office, to task status and job tracking and reporting, Punchzee is ready to help streamline your operations and manage more effectively in today’s cost and quality competitive market.
Share documents and plans seamlessly; customize user roles, tasks, and reports, and keep a photographic record of your project in real time. With Punchzee, you will work twice as smart, not twice as hard.
If you or your company would like to have better visibility of your project and job site, reduce reporting and quality inspection time by 40% while increasing efficiency by more than 20% , join NAWIC and Punchzee and Engage the Beast Mode!
ABOUT NAWIC:
NAWIC was founded in 1953 by 16 women working in the construction industry to create a support network for women working in a male-dominated field. It gained its national charter in 1955 and there are now more than 115 chapters across the United States. The organization provides many opportunities to its members, including educational, professional development, scholarships, and mentoring.
For more information on , please visit https://www.nawic.org/
ABOUT PUNCHZEE:
Punchinello Unlimited, Inc. d/b/a Punchzee, is a joint venture between Astra Veda Corporation (OTC PINK: ASTA) and its subsidiary Paranotek. The software as a service platform is focused on field operations management and trade labor communications. Astra Veda owns a significant stake in Punchzee and provides funding, governance, and other corporate administrative services.
For more information on Paranotek, please visit http://www.punchzee.com/
For more information on Paranotek, Inc., please visit http://www.paranotek.com/
For more information on Astra Veda Corporation, please visit http://www.astra-veda.com/
