Chief Justice Participates in WCCC Ceremony

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald handed out certificates and addressed graduates at the Women’s Community Correctional Center on April 7.

Fifteen women received their General Education Diplomas, five completed the GED Tutor Training program, eight graduated from the Puuhonua Program with Academic Subject Certificates in Psychosocial Developmental Studies, and eight received Kapiolani Community College Culinary Arts program certificates.

“You have a new start. You made a choice to make a change in your life, to take that one step down the path of hopefully going further with your education. This is a big accomplishment today,” said the Chief Justice. “The only limits for you, as far as I’m concerned, are the limits you put on yourself. Stay true to your heart, work hard, and be willing to try. That’s what you have shown us today.”

Video from the ceremony was posted April 8 on the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (PSD) Facebook page.

For more information, click here.