RE: Road Closure - RT 100 Weston
Roadway is open.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Westminster Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT RT 100 in the area of Stevens Loop in Weston is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle accident involving a moose.
This incident is expected to last for an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays.
Please drive carefully.