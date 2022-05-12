Farmer Veteran Coalition Announces 2022 Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund Awardees

Marine veteran Jesus Toro of Toro Honey Company in Madera, California, used a 2021 Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund award supported by Farm Credit West to purchase a trailer to transport his hives and beekeeping equipment.

Air Force veteran Ashley Riggin used a 2021 Farmer Veteran Fellowship Fund award supported by Tractor Supply Company to purchase fencing for her farm, Riggin Farm, in Talking Rock, Georgia.