VIDSIG PARTNERS WITH UTAH STATE PTA

Utah College Undergrads are on VIDSIG.com

Many Undergrads at Utah Schools are Now on VIDSIG.com

VIDSIG’s Live Chat Platform to Help Utah's Parents and Students with College Exploration

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Live, global video chat platform VIDSIG announced today it had signed a partnership agreement with the Utah State PTA to provide parents and high school students with live, one-to-one video chats with its hundreds of vetted undergrads from colleges and universities across the United States.

VIDSIG’s platform facilitates conversations that aim to provide honest answers to questions from students and parents across the state to help make the challenging college process easier through ten-minute, live one-to-one video chats on VIDSIG.com and through VIDSIG's new app.

“To bring VIDSIG’s platform to the state of Utah is electrifying”, stated Jonathan Yarnold, Chief Executive Officer of VIDSIG. “The Utah PTA recognizes that VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts can change the lives of high school students in just ten minutes of conversation, and we’re humbled by this new, wonderful partnership.”

VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts are current undergrads representing 200+ colleges and universities across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia of which parents and students can speak live to undergrads on video chat for 10 minutes of unbiased conversation to get the answers they’re unlikely to find on college websites or brochures.

“We’re inspired by the value and insight that VIDSIG’s College Experience Experts will provide for our high school students and parents across the state,” stated Stacey Mollinet, Utah PTA President. “This exemplifies a win-win situation for not only our PTA members, but the future success of all students across the state of Utah.”

“A mentor of mine was raised in Utah and not only showed me the hardworking ethos of Utah residents, but also the beauty of its landscape,” continued Yarnold. “We could not be more delighted to bring VIDSIG to a place of which I have great fondness.”

Live, one-to-one video chat sessions with the College Experience Experts are $25 for 10 minutes – and the partnership with the Utah PTA provides complimentary sessions, as well. Interested parents, students, and educators should visit https://vidsig.com to learn more.

To download the new VIDSIG app, visit the App Store.

To learn more about VIDSIG, visit https://vidsig.com/

VIDSIG'S COLLEGE EXPERIENCE EXPERTS ON FOX 2 NEWS

VIDSIG PARTNERS WITH UTAH STATE PTA

