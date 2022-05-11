Rising Superstar Pop Artist Isaiah Brown 'Saves The Day' Once Again With A New Hit Single Release Titled "Superhero"

Single Cover Artwork for Superhero by Isaiah Brown Official Logo for Isaiah Brown & Isaiah Brown Music Recent Portrait of Isaiah Brown via Instagram/Spotify

Proving yet again that he is an artist to keep on your radar, Isaiah Brown delivers another energetic and fun-loving dance record titled "Superhero" on May 13th

You'll know that you're special, let me change your mental, hear me when I tell you, I could be your superhero.” — Isaiah Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- We all know Isaiah Brown to be an artist that lifts our spirits and brings his listeners on a journey into a world of positivity, love, and acceptance. Building off of the momentum from his previous popular releases, Isaiah Brown continues to win over the hearts of thousands with each record he unveils. Shortly after his incredibly successful single "Make This Moment Last" with Mark Radar, Brown announced via Instagram "now that summer's around the corner and things feel somewhat back to normal, I figure it's a perfect time to share some feel-good dance tunes with y'all." Brown's fans seem to share his excitement as it was reported that over five thousand individuals have already pre-saved the record on Spotify.Immediately when the song starts, listeners are introduced to a world of high energy and compassion. The intro-which is about fifteen seconds long-prepares the audience for a captivating story to be told. Lyrically, Isaiah Brown tells the tale of a relationship where his partner can use him as a vessel to transport themselves to a better state of being. Brown vocalizes in the first chorus "You'll know that you're special, let me change your mental, hear me when I tell you, I could be your superhero ." The eccentric instrumental for Superhero was produced by Brown's long-time friend/collaborator Jadon Sanderson (ZenAware,) and Brown's vocals were recorded at the famous NRG Recording Studios in North Hollywood during his time working with Ayex Show and Fix Entertainment.It is no secret there are a plethora of artists emerging from the COVID-19 Pandemic, but if there is one thing for certain, it is that Isaiah Brown is an artist set to become a huge factor in the music industry. Immerse yourself into his catalog and new single "Superhero" to hear the potential for yourself. The record is set to be available across all streaming platforms on Friday, May 13th, 2022 accompanied by a captivating lyric video to better tell the story of the record. To better familiarize/connect yourself with Isaiah Brown and his music, follow his social media pages by searching '@isaiahbrownmusc.'For those of you searching for a new artist & music to fall in love with, look no further than the genius of Isaiah Brown. To witness his performances live, click the following Eventbrite Link here to stay in the loop with current and upcoming shows.

Isaiah Brown's Previous Single Release "Make This Moment Last" with Mark Rader Official Audio/Visualizer