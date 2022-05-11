LANE CLOSURE i91 Southbound Coventry

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

In the area of mm 166 southbound on i-91, traffic is becoming backed up due to a broken down tractor trailer unit blocking lanes of travel. Both travel lanes are currently closed, vehicles are diverting to the off ramp for the rest area at this time.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you