Re: LANE CLOSURE i91 Southbound Coventry
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of mm 166 southbound on i-91, all lanes of travel are now OPEN to traffic.
In the area of mm 166 southbound on i-91, traffic is becoming backed up due to a broken down tractor trailer unit blocking lanes of travel. Both travel lanes are currently closed, vehicles are diverting to the off ramp for the rest area at this time.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
