What is EHCOnomics?
We have been selling with the wrong approach from the beginning
I never imagined, that working through my personal demons would give me the answers I was looking for to solving the problems that created EHCOnomics”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2006 since Edward Henry started his career as a professional sales trainer, he wanted to improve the sales profession in every way. Edward’s vision for improving the standards, the image, and the methods of selling became his obsession and his passion. In 2007 Edward achieved a special benchmark by creating the 1st Professional Sales Diploma program to be approved by the Ministry of Training, Colleges, and Universities in Ontario, Canada. Edward still knew that there was still a long way to go to accomplish his goal.
EHCOnomics to Edward Henry is not only his life’s work, it is his journey. Edward best explains it by saying as he discovered the answers to overcoming the challenges in his life, he was finding the answers to the problems and challenges that have been plaguing the sales profession. It was a strange, difficult, and rewarding experience. Edward is known to be direct and candid when it comes to sharing his experience, and his life story of how he found peace after a childhood of trauma, that involved physical, sexual abuse, and abandonment. You can hear more of this story from this interview on Chatter that Matters with Tony Chapman.
What are the challenges that Edward Henry was looking to solve that plagued the profession?
1. Poor customer engagement – the ability to hold customer engagement throughout the sales process from prospect to close.
2. Massive sales waste – time spent on tasks that don’t involve selling
3. Missed opportunities/opportunities gone cold
4. No pipeline transparency – the real picture is not in CRM
5. Missed deadlines – poor task and time management
6. Poor onboarding process – training, and coaching lack fundamentals for successful adoption
7. Insufficient discovery framework – planned question approach to discover the customer’s expectation
8. False reporting – the bigger the story in CRM, the bigger the lie
9. Real-time is not real-time – process workflow practice and adoption
10. Metrics for accurate sales training
EHCOnomics provides the needed selling system that is required to make sure that tasks happen when they are planned, sales cycles become shorter, reporting accuracy, reduced sales waste, and a complete view and sales pulse of every opportunity and account. Salespeople are constantly struggling to understand the sequence of actions required to guide a customer from risk to reward. EHCOnomics sales methodology is based on 5 rules and 5 steps that are designed to progressively reduce the mistakes salespeople are making in the field and continue to reduce costly sales waste creating more time for selling. No other system provides the sales structure for a company’s infrastructure.
Edward Henry Company is currently marketing EHCOnomics to licensed sales trainers, and businesses across North America. The company is currently vetting several talented experts in major US markets to make sure that the same consistency of client management is provided similar to the successful accountable practices of Edward Henry Company.
To learn more about EHCOnomics email info@edwardhenry.com or call 647-725-7575.
