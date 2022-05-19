MyTrucker Pro Partners with Triumph Business Capital

Ensuring our members get paid by eliminating cash flow problems.

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyTrucker Pro and Triumph Business Capital announced today that the companies have entered into a strategic partnership that will bring MyTrucker Pro members access to the leading freight factoring company. Triumph Business Capital is a provider of invoice factoring solutions dedicated to the transportation and logistics industry, offering services to growth-focused transportation companies.

The agreement brings together services for the transportation industry in one place. MyTrucker Pro is a is a platform dedicated to connecting tools, services and resources for the transportation industry and Triumph Business Capital is an invoice factoring company that ensures fast payments so there are no gaps in cash flow.

“Partnering with Triumph Business Capital not only saves our members money but makes sure that they have their money in their pockets faster,” said Andy Coy, Founder and CEO. “MyTrucker Pro is focused on building partnerships that create savings and business benefits for our members. We are dedicated to finding the best services for our members to enable growth opportunities and create relationships.”

Members of MyTrucker Pro will now be able to decrease their gaps in cash flow when they sign up with Triumph Business Capital’s invoice factoring program. Triumph Business Capital serves small and mid-sized fleets, large fleets and freight brokers.

“We see MyTrucker Pro as a direct new channel to the smaller independent truckers and owner operators. We look forward to the partnership with MyTrucker Pro,” said Mark Molinari, Channel Marketing Representative at Triumph Business Capital.

The culture of MyTrucker Pro is to connect the industry in a single place and to bring value added partnerships to our members. Simplification of the vast industry is our goal, we provide a site to connect with other like-minded professional, find information, link with services and providers, sell products and get advice. Our Business Advantage partnerships, such as this one with Triumph Business Capital, bring our members access to much needed industry specific trusted providers, allowing for increased business savings and driving a competitive edge for the future.

About MyTrucker Pro

MyTrucker Pro is a platform dedicated to transportation professionals, enabling industry tools and connection around the globe in single web presence. In addition, with our Business Advantage Partners, our members save money through partnership programs.