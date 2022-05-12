Submit Release
Clearday Inc Uplists to OTCQX Best Market

Clearday commenced trading on the OTCQX at market open on May 9, 2022

Clearday (OTCQX:CLRD)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clearday Inc Uplists to OTCQX Best Market
May 10, 2022 -- Clearday Inc. (OTCQX: CLRD) is pleased to announce that, effective May 9, 2022, its common shares have been approved for trading under the ticker symbol "CLRD" on the OTCQX® Best Market (the "OTCQX"), a U.S. trading platform operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc.

"Upgrading and trading on the OTCQX is an important achievement for Clearday," stated Jim Walesa, Chief Executive Officer. "The foundation we have built to allow people to Age In The Right Place, combined with our technology initiatives as well as successfully launching the first all-around digital non-acute care platform to support caregivers and enhance patient experience gives us the ability to significantly improve both revenues and margins. What makes Clearday unique is our strategic commitment to providing unparalleled customer experiences while supporting the needs of a growing population that requires assistance in its day to day lives.”

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Trading on the OTCQX will provide greater visibility and accessibility of Clearday in the U.S.

About Clearday™
Clearday™ is an innovative non-acute longevity health care services company with a modern, hopeful vision for making high quality care options more accessible, affordable, and empowering for older Americans and those who love and care for them. Clearday has decade-long experience in non-acute care through its subsidiary Memory Care America, which operates highly rated residential memory care communities in four U.S. states. Clearday at Home – its digital service – brings Clearday to the intersection of telehealth, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and subscription-based content.

Learn more about Clearday at www.myclearday.com.
Learn more about Clearday at Home at www.cleardayathome.com.
Learn more about Clearday Clubs at clubs.myclearday.com.
Learn more about the Clearday Network at https://business.cleardayathome.com.


Investor Relations
Andrew Barwicki
516-662-9461 / andrew@barwicki.com

Andrew Barwicki
Clearday
+1 5166629461
email us here

